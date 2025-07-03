  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Where did NASCAR star Kyle Larson finish at Port Royal Speedway? Complete results and leaderboard explored

Where did NASCAR star Kyle Larson finish at Port Royal Speedway? Complete results and leaderboard explored

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 03, 2025 13:42 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying - Source: Imagn
2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (Source: Imagn)

Ahead of Sunday’s (July 6) Chicago Street Race, NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson took part in the Pennsylvania Speedweek dirt sprint car racing event at Port Royal Speedway on Wednesday, July 2.

Ad

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson started from the pole position and ended up finishing second in a wild Pennsylvania Speedweek feature at Port Royal, where he rallied through the field from a midrace spin.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kyle Larson, who drives the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series, has had an impressive 2025 season so far, recording three wins, nine top-five finishes, and 12 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 12.6. He currently stands third in the Cup Series points table.

Meanwhile, Anthony Macri survived the chaotic race to win at Port Royal Speedway on Wednesday night. In the final 16 of 25 laps, Macri managed to maintain the lead of the field through heavy lapped traffic and held off the charge of Larson on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.

Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson finished runner-up, followed by Chase Dietz, Ryan Smith, and Logan Wagner in the top five. AJ Flick, Lance Dewease, Danny Dietrich, TJ Stutts, and Justin Whittall completed the top 10.

Where did Kyle Larson and other dirt sprint car drivers finish at Port Royal Speedway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 410 A Feature at the Port Royal Speedway:

Ad
  1. 39M - Anthony Macri
  2. #57 - Kyle Larson
  3. #23 - Chase Dietz
  4. #69K - Ryan Smith
  5. #55 - Logan Wagner
  6. #2 - AJ Flick
  7. #12D - Lance Dewease
  8. #48 - Danny Dietrich
  9. #11 - TJ Stutts
  10. #67 - Justin Whittall
  11. #66 - Ryan Newton
  12. #17B - Steve Buckwalter
  13. #75 - Cameron Smith
  14. #77 - Michael Walter
  15. #51 - Freddie Rahmer
  16. #27 - Troy Wagaman Jr
  17. #5W - Lucas Wolfe
  18. #95H - Kody Hartlaub
  19. #5K - Jake Karklin
  20. #8E - Brock Zearfoss
  21. #35 - Austin Bishop
  22. #55W - Mike Wagner
  23. #45 - Jeff Halligan
  24. #99 - Devin Adams
Ad

2025 410 Sprints – Winged points table

  1. Justin Whittall - 3335
  2. Lance Dewease - 3305
  3. Logan Wagner - 3240
  4. Brock Zearfoss - 3200
  5. Jeff Halligan - 2955
  6. Gerard McIntyre Jr - 2775
  7. Michael Walter - 2740
  8. Austin Bishop - 2370
  9. Kody Lehman - 2365
  10. Chase Dietz - 2350

Fans can catch the PA Speedway – 7th Annual Hodnett Classic drivers in action next at the Port Royal Speedway on Saturday, July 5. The event will be live-streamed on the FloRacing website.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications