Where did NASCAR star Kyle Larson finish at Port Royal Speedway? Complete results and leaderboard explored

Ahead of Sunday’s (July 6) Chicago Street Race, NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson took part in the Pennsylvania Speedweek dirt sprint car racing event at Port Royal Speedway on Wednesday, July 2.

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson started from the pole position and ended up finishing second in a wild Pennsylvania Speedweek feature at Port Royal, where he rallied through the field from a midrace spin.

Kyle Larson, who drives the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series, has had an impressive 2025 season so far, recording three wins, nine top-five finishes, and 12 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 12.6. He currently stands third in the Cup Series points table.

Meanwhile, Anthony Macri survived the chaotic race to win at Port Royal Speedway on Wednesday night. In the final 16 of 25 laps, Macri managed to maintain the lead of the field through heavy lapped traffic and held off the charge of Larson on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson finished runner-up, followed by Chase Dietz, Ryan Smith, and Logan Wagner in the top five. AJ Flick, Lance Dewease, Danny Dietrich, TJ Stutts, and Justin Whittall completed the top 10.

Where did Kyle Larson and other dirt sprint car drivers finish at Port Royal Speedway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 410 A Feature at the Port Royal Speedway:

39M - Anthony Macri #57 - Kyle Larson #23 - Chase Dietz #69K - Ryan Smith #55 - Logan Wagner #2 - AJ Flick #12D - Lance Dewease #48 - Danny Dietrich #11 - TJ Stutts #67 - Justin Whittall #66 - Ryan Newton #17B - Steve Buckwalter #75 - Cameron Smith #77 - Michael Walter #51 - Freddie Rahmer #27 - Troy Wagaman Jr #5W - Lucas Wolfe #95H - Kody Hartlaub #5K - Jake Karklin #8E - Brock Zearfoss #35 - Austin Bishop #55W - Mike Wagner #45 - Jeff Halligan #99 - Devin Adams

2025 410 Sprints – Winged points table

Justin Whittall - 3335 Lance Dewease - 3305 Logan Wagner - 3240 Brock Zearfoss - 3200 Jeff Halligan - 2955 Gerard McIntyre Jr - 2775 Michael Walter - 2740 Austin Bishop - 2370 Kody Lehman - 2365 Chase Dietz - 2350

Fans can catch the PA Speedway – 7th Annual Hodnett Classic drivers in action next at the Port Royal Speedway on Saturday, July 5. The event will be live-streamed on the FloRacing website.

