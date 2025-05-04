Where did NASCAR star Kyle Larson finish at Saturday’s High Limit Racing event at Texas? Full results and leaderboard explored

Ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson took part in this week’s second Kubota High Limit Racing event at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 3.

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, NASCAR star Kyle Larson started from the pole and ended up finishing second on Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway's dirt track. Larson entered into the High Limit Racing event after winning the Xfinity Series race at Texas’s 1.5-mile track earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Rico Abreu secured a dominating win on the second night of Stockyard Stampede weekend at Texas, marking his first win of the 2025 High Limit Racing season. He grabbed the lead from Kyle Larson on the initial start and never looked back to cross the finish line in P1.

Abreu crossed the finish line 1.020 seconds ahead of Larson to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson finished runner-up, followed by his brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, Sam Hafertepe Jr., and Corey Day in the top five. Aaron Reutzel, Brent Marks, Spencer Bayston, Justin Peck, and Kasey Kahne completed the top 10.

Hyak Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also participated in the High Limit Racing Texas event and finished 22nd in the 24-driver field.

Where did Kyle Larson and other dirt sprint car drivers finish in High Limit Racing at Texas Motor Speedway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 2025 Kubota High Limit Series season’s Saturday event at the Texas Motor Speedway:

#24 - Rico Abreu #57 - Kyle Larson #49 - Brad Sweet #15H - Sam Hafertepe Jr #14BC - Corey Day #87 - Aaron Reutzel #19 - Brent Marks #14 - Spencer Bayston #26 - Justin Peck #9 - Kasey Kahne #13 - Daison Pursley #42 - Sye Lynch #36 - Jason Martin #24D - Danny Sams III #22M - Rees Moran #7BC - Tyler Courtney #J2 - John Carney II #5 - Brenham Crouch #9R - Chase Randall #4 - Austin Mundie #45X - Landon Crawley #17JR - Ricky Stenhouse Jr #88 - Tanner Thorson #69K - Daryn Pittman

High Limit Series points table

Brad Sweet - 567 Tyler Courtney - 484 Brent Marks - 481 Rico Abreu - 469 Aaron Reutzel - 462 Kasey Kahne - 436 Justin Peck - 405 Chase Randall - 370 Spencer Bayston - 354 Tanner Thorson - 348

Fans can catch the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at 81 Speedway on Wednesday, May 7.

