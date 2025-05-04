  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Where did NASCAR star Kyle Larson finish at Saturday’s High Limit Racing event at Texas? Full results and leaderboard explored

Where did NASCAR star Kyle Larson finish at Saturday’s High Limit Racing event at Texas? Full results and leaderboard explored

By Yash Soni
Modified May 04, 2025 04:50 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying - Source: Imagn
2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (Source: Imagn)

Ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson took part in this week’s second Kubota High Limit Racing event at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 3.

Ad

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, NASCAR star Kyle Larson started from the pole and ended up finishing second on Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway's dirt track. Larson entered into the High Limit Racing event after winning the Xfinity Series race at Texas’s 1.5-mile track earlier in the day.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Rico Abreu secured a dominating win on the second night of Stockyard Stampede weekend at Texas, marking his first win of the 2025 High Limit Racing season. He grabbed the lead from Kyle Larson on the initial start and never looked back to cross the finish line in P1.

Abreu crossed the finish line 1.020 seconds ahead of Larson to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson finished runner-up, followed by his brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, Sam Hafertepe Jr., and Corey Day in the top five. Aaron Reutzel, Brent Marks, Spencer Bayston, Justin Peck, and Kasey Kahne completed the top 10.

Ad
Ad

Hyak Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also participated in the High Limit Racing Texas event and finished 22nd in the 24-driver field.

Where did Kyle Larson and other dirt sprint car drivers finish in High Limit Racing at Texas Motor Speedway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 2025 Kubota High Limit Series season’s Saturday event at the Texas Motor Speedway:

Ad
  1. #24 - Rico Abreu
  2. #57 - Kyle Larson
  3. #49 - Brad Sweet
  4. #15H - Sam Hafertepe Jr
  5. #14BC - Corey Day
  6. #87 - Aaron Reutzel
  7. #19 - Brent Marks
  8. #14 - Spencer Bayston
  9. #26 - Justin Peck
  10. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  11. #13 - Daison Pursley
  12. #42 - Sye Lynch
  13. #36 - Jason Martin
  14. #24D - Danny Sams III
  15. #22M - Rees Moran
  16. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  17. #J2 - John Carney II
  18. #5 - Brenham Crouch
  19. #9R - Chase Randall
  20. #4 - Austin Mundie
  21. #45X - Landon Crawley
  22. #17JR - Ricky Stenhouse Jr
  23. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  24. #69K - Daryn Pittman
Ad

High Limit Series points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 567
  2. Tyler Courtney - 484
  3. Brent Marks - 481
  4. Rico Abreu - 469
  5. Aaron Reutzel - 462
  6. Kasey Kahne - 436
  7. Justin Peck - 405
  8. Chase Randall - 370
  9. Spencer Bayston - 354
  10. Tanner Thorson - 348

Fans can catch the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at 81 Speedway on Wednesday, May 7.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications