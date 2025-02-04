Where did the top-5 scorers of the 2024 NASCAR season finish at the Daytona 500? All you need to know

The Daytona 500, also known as "The Great American Race," is among the most prestigious stock car races. It has been the inaugural race of the Cup Series each season since its first holding in 1959 and takes place at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

The race features 200 laps on the 2.5-mile oval asphalt track covering 500 miles. This season's race is scheduled for February 16, with one of the 2024 season's top five performers, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, looking to defend his title.

On that note, let's look at the rest of the season's top performers and their finishes at last year's Daytona 500.

#1. Joey Logano

Team Penske driver Joey Logano won his third Cup Series champion title in the 2024 season. However, he did not have a successful run at the Daytona 500 last year. Despite leading the most laps (45) in the race, he finished 32nd after getting involved in an accident.

Logano won the pole position in the last race last year with a best time of 49.641 in round one and 49.465 in round two. During his 17-year stint in the Cup Series, he won his first and only 500-lap race in 2015

#2. Ryan Blaney

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney also met the same fate as his teammate Joey Logano at the 2024 Daytona 500. Blaney also got involved in an accident and finished two spots above his teammate in 30th place on the grid. He had qualified in 32nd place and led 12 laps before his race came to an abrupt end following the crash.

During his 11-year stint in the Cup Series, Ryan Blaney hasn't secured any Daytona 500 wins. His best finish in the event came during the 2020 season, where he finished second after starting the race from 27th place in the pack.

#3. William Byron

HMS driver William Byron finished the 2024 Cup series season in third place with three wins, 21 top-ten, and 13 top-five finishes in 36 starts. Qualifying in 18th place for the 2024 Daytona 500, the HMS driver won the race after leading just four laps.

The #24 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver earned 51 points after crossing the finish line in first place. Previously, William Byron secured a pole position in the Daytona 500 in 2019 and finished 21st.

#4. Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing driver finished the 2024 season in fourth place, securing three wins, 21 top tens, and 12 top-five finishes. Reddick qualified in third place for the 2024 Daytona 500 race. However, despite a good start, the 23XI Racing driver couldn't finish inside the top ten.

Reddick got involved in a late-stage crash with nine laps to go, and eventually placed 29th, one spot ahead of Ryan Blaney. During his six-year stint in the Cup Series, Reddick never got close to claiming the title, with his best finish at the race being 27th position in 2021.

#5. Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell finished the 2024 season in fifth place. He secured three wins, 23 top-ten, and 15 top-five finishes in 36 starts. Bell performed well in the 2024 Daytona 500. He qualified fourth for the race and finished the race in third place.

During his five-year stint in the Cup Series, Christopher Bell came close to winning the Daytona 500 title in the last two iterations of the event, with back-to-back third-place finishes.

