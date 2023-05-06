Which current driver has the most wins in NASCAR? Exploring the top-5 on the victory list

With competition in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season ramping up, drivers and teams get ever closer and more anxious about their post-season playoffs chances.

With the highest echelon of the sport filled with generational talents such as Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch, along with methodical drivers such as Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., there is no scope for a driver to let his gaurd down.

Not to mention the rest of the field, consisting of drivers who might not have the best machinery underneath them to win necessarily on pure pace. These drivers are also always on the look out for slip-ups from the leading few, along with lady luck swinging the odds in their favor.

Drivers such as Martin Truex Jr. making his way back to the top and visiting Victory Lane recently begs the avid fan to wonder of the stats of these current challengers. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver recently managed to break a winless streak in the sport that lastest 54 races.

With the NASCAR Next Gen Cup car still managing to bring parity to the playing feild along with its nuances, it remains to be seen who comes out on top this year.

Early season predictions have analysts favoring Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain, who currently leads the drivers standings table with the most points to his name. However, if one is familiar with NASCAR, he/she knows anything an everything can change in this sport.

Top-5 current drivers who have the most wins in the NASCAR Cup Series

The follwoing is a list of currently active drivers racing in the 2023 season of the NASCAR Cup Series, with the most wins to their names:

5. Joey Logano (32 Wins)

Team Penske driver and last year's Cup Series champion Joey 'Sliced Bread' Logano is one of the best drivers to have driven in the sport.

He managed to back up his aggressive style of racing on the track with a dominant performance in last year's championship decider, thus earning him the biggest prize in the sport. He has 32 wins to his name.

4. Brad Keselowski (35 Wins)

NASCAR @NASCAR



Congratulations to A leader. A winner. A champion.Congratulations to @keselowski on being named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers! #NASCAR75 A leader. A winner. A champion. Congratulations to @keselowski on being named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers! #NASCAR75 https://t.co/H0tZQGzbJJ

2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion and owner-operator in the current season of the sport, Brad Keselowski is known to be a force on Superspeedways. The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver and co-owner has been on the rise in performance from his newly formed team. He has 35 victories to his name.

3. Denny Hamlin (48 Wins)

𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒊¹¹⁺¹⁹⁺⁹⁺²² @txtihxmlin DENNY HAMLIN OFFICIALLY HAS A COCA COLA 600 WIN! DENNY HAMLIN OFFICIALLY HAS A COCA COLA 600 WIN! 🏁 https://t.co/w9xREBySbz

Often regarded as the best driver in the sport to have never won a championship, Denny Hamlin's 2023 season has not yet seen the Tampa, Florida native visit Victory Lane yet.

However, the Joe Gibbs racing driver has 48 prior wins to his name in the highest echelon of the sport, and is regarded as one of the all-time greats.

2. Kevin Harvick (60 Wins)

Trey Ryan @TreyRyan99 Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick are the only two drivers in NASCAR history with more wins than DNFs Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick are the only two drivers in NASCAR history with more wins than DNFs https://t.co/6Gj0e1oHhG

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick is racing in his final season of the NASCAR Cup Series this year, having announced his retirement at the end of 2023.

The Bakersfield, California native is synonymous with names such as Dale Eanrhardt and Tony Rusty Wallace as he managed to succeed a generation that made stock car racing popular to the world. He has 60 wins to his name.

1. Kyle Busch (62 Wins)

Juan @leclercelliott_ 45. Nascar Cup Series

GEICO 500 - Talladega - Round 10

Winner: Kyle Busch | 8 | Richard Childress Racing 45. Nascar Cup SeriesGEICO 500 - Talladega - Round 10Winner: Kyle Busch | 8 | Richard Childress Racing https://t.co/YAuNbGW8iz

Driving in his first season for Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch was synonymous with driving M&Ms branded Toyotas for Coach Gibbs before his switch to RCR in 2023.

The majority of Busch's success came at Joe Gibbs Racing, however, the Las Vegas, Nevada native proved his mettle behind the wheel by also visiting Victory Lane from behind the wheel of Richard Childress' Chevrolets. He has 62 wins to his name, the most of any currently active driver.

Poll : 0 votes