Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the AdventHealth 400, and the excitement is high as it’s one of the two Cup races that run at Kansas. The AdventHealth 400 does not have that long of a history but has witnessed some great races on the schedule and is held annually at Kansas Speedway in spring, located in Kansas City, Kansas.

NASCAR hosted the first AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway in 2011, where Brad Keselowski emerged victorious driving the #2 Dodge for Penske Racing (now known as Team Penske).

Since the inaugural AdventHealth 400, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the Kansas Speedway. 20 different Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Kansas, and eleven of the 20 have multiple Kansas race wins.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin leads the AdventHealth 400 in victories with three wins. Hamlin took his first checkered flag at the event in 2012, while his last win came in 2023. Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch are the next closest drivers with two wins each.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s six wins at the AdventHealth 400 are the most among all teams. They came in 2012–2013, 2016, 2020–2021, and 2023. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports is the next closest winner with three wins.

Four different manufacturers have won at this Kansas event, while Toyota (8) has won the most times. They are followed by Chevrolet (3), Ford (2), and Dodge (1).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Kansas Speedway

The 2025 AdventHealth 400 is set to kick off at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11, and some of the active winners of the event have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the active winners at Kansas’ 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track:

Drivers, wins, and seasons

Denny Hamlin – 4 – (2023, 2020, 2019, 2012) Joey Logano - 3 – (2020, 2015, 2014) Kyle Busch – 2 – (2021, 2016) Brad Keselowski – 2 – (2019, 2011) Ross Chastain - 1 – (2024) Tyler Reddick – 1 – (2023) Bubba Wallace - 1 – (2022) Kyle Larson - 1 – (2021) Chase Elliott – 1 – (2018)

Larson is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back AdventHealth 400s.

Catch NASCAR teams and drivers in action at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FS1.

