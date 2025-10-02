Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for the Bank of America Roval 400. The excitement is high, as it’s the elimination race of the Round of 12 playoffs.The race is held annually at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in Concord, North Carolina. NASCAR hosted the first Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in 2018, where Ryan Blaney emerged victorious, driving the #12 Ford for Team Penske.Since the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400, some of the star drivers and popular teams have reached victory lane at least once at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. A total of five Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Charlotte Roval, and two of the five drivers have had multiple race wins at the 2.32-mile-long road course.Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson lead the Bank of America Roval 400 with two wins each. Elliott won back-to-back in 2019 and 2020. While Larson took his first checkered flag at the event in 2021, and his last win came last year. Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and AJ Allmendinger have also won here.Hendrick Motorsports has the most wins among all teams, with four. Those victories came in 2019–2021 and 2024. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske, and Kaulig Racing are the next closest teams, with one win each.Three different manufacturers have won at this Charlotte playoff event, while Chevrolet, with five, has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (one) and Toyota (one).Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor SpeedwayThe 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 will start at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, October 5, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.Here’s a quick look at the past winners at the Charlotte Roval playoff race:Year, Car No., and DriversKyle Larson – 2 – (2024, 2021)Chase Elliott – 2 – (2020, 2019)AJ Allmendinger – 1 – (2023)Christopher Bell – 1 – (2022)Ryan Blaney – 1 – (2018)Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson is the defending champion of the Charlotte Motor Speedway event. Catch Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports, with radio coverage available on PRN.