Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 12, 2025 19:07 GMT
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Imagn
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The excitement is high, as it’s the elimination race of the Round of 16 playoffs; the field will go from 16 to 12.

The race is held annually at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. NASCAR hosted the first Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in 1961, where Johnny Allen won the race for Jack Smith as the relief driver behind the wheel of the #46 Pontiac for the Jack Smith-owned team.

Since the inaugural Bass Pro Shops Night Race, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the Bristol Motor Speedway. A total of 44 Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Bristol, and 22 of the 44 drivers have had multiple race wins at the 0.533-mile-short track.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip leads the Bass Pro Shops Night Race in victories with seven wins. Waltrip took his first checkered flag at the event in 1979, while his last win came in 1992. Cale Yarborough is the next closest driver with five Bristol night race wins.

Junior Johnson & Associates’ nine wins are the most among all teams. Those victories came in 1974, 1976–1978, 1980–1983, and 1986. Meanwhile, RFK Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing tied for second spot with eight wins.

Seven different manufacturers have won at this Bristol event, while Chevrolet, with 23, has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (22), Toyota (seven), Buick (three), Pontiac (three), Dodge (three), and Oldsmobile (one).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol

The 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race will start at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 13, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the past winners at the Bristol playoff race:

Year, Car No., and Drivers

  1. Kyle Busch – 8 – (2019, ’18, ’17, ’11, ’10, ’09 sweep, ’07)
  2. Denny Hamlin – 4 – (2024, 2023, 2019, ’12)
  3. Kyle Larson – 3 - 2025, ’24, ’21)
  4. Brad Keselowski – 3 – (2020, ’12, ’11)
  5. Joey Logano – 2 – (2015, ’14)
  6. Chris Buescher - 1 - (2021)

Kyle Larson is the defending champion of the event at Bristol Motor Speedway. Catch Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports, with radio coverage available on MRN.

