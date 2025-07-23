Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400. The excitement is high, as it’s the fourth and final race of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge. The race is held annually at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.NASCAR hosted the first Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1994, where Jeff Gordon emerged victorious driving the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.Since the inaugural Brickyard 400, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. 16 different Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Indianapolis, and six of the 16 drivers have had multiple race wins at the 2.5-mile track.NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon leads the Brickyard 400 in victories with five wins. Gordon took his first checkered flag at the event in 1994, while his last win came in 2014. Jimmie Johnson is the next closest driver with four wins.Hendrick Motorsports’ 11 wins at the Brickyard are the most among all teams. Those victories came in 1994, 1998, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2017, and 2024. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing is the next closest winner with five wins.Five different manufacturers have won at this Brickyard event, while Chevrolet (18) has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (six), Toyota (two), Pontiac (one), and Dodge (one).Last 10 NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Brickyard 400 at IndianapolisThe 2025 Brickyard 400 will start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.Here’s a quick look at the past winners at Indianapolis’s 2.5-mile-long track:Year, Car No., and Drivers2012 – #48 - Jimmie Johnson2013 – #39 - Ryan Newman2014 – #24 - Jeff Gordon2015 – #18 - Kyle Busch2016 – #18 - Kyle Busch2017 – #5 - Kasey Kahne2018 – #2 - Brad Keselowski2019 – #4 - Kevin Harvick2020 – #4 - Kevin Harvick2024 – #5 - Kyle LarsonLarson is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Catch Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on TNT Sports, and radio coverage will be available on IMS Radio.