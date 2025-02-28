Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins at Circuit of the Americas?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Watkins Glen International for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The excitement is high as it’s the first road course race of the season.

Ad

The Circuit of the Americas is in Austin, Texas. The 2.356-mile-long course features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course, with each corner designed to resemble sections of famous tracks around the world.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As Circuit of the Americas has been added in the recent years to the NASCAR schedule, that’s why the road course track doesn’t have a long history in the sport. NASCAR hosted the first EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in 2021, where Chase Elliott emerged victorious driving the #9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

Since the inaugural EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at Circuit of the Americas.

Ad

A total of four different Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at the COTA in four events so far.

Two HMS drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Ross Chastain, and Tyler Reddick have one win at COTA, which makes them the most successful drivers at this road course in NASCAR history.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hendrick Motorsports is the most successful team in the event with two wins each. HMS won the event in 2021 and 2024.

Two different manufacturers have won at this event so far, with Chevrolet (thrice) winning the most times. The next closest manufacturer is Toyota.

Past NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winners ft. Chase Elliott

The 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is set to kick off at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday (March 2), and some of the active winners of the event have entered the race.

Ad

Here’s a quick look at the past EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winners:

Year—Car No.—Driver—Team

2021 – #9 - Chase Elliott - Hendrick Motorsports 2022 – #1 - Ross Chastain - Trackhouse Racing 2023 – #45 - Tyler Reddick - 23XI Racing 2024 – #24 - William Byron - Hendrick Motorsports

William Byron, the driver of the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, is the defending winner of the COTA and will look to win back-to-back road course races.

Catch Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 2, at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and MAX. The radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback