Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. The excitement is high, as it’s the second of the four crown jewel races. The race is held annually at Charlotte Motor Speedway in spring, located in Concord, North Carolina.

NASCAR hosted the first Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1960, where Joe Lee Johnson emerged victorious driving the #89 Chevrolet for Paul McDuffie.

Since the inaugural Coca-Cola 600, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. 56 different NASCAR Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Charlotte, and 30 out of the 56 have had multiple Charlotte race wins.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip leads the Coca-Cola 600 in victories with five wins. Waltrip took his first checkered flag at the event in 1978, while his last win came in 1989. Jimmie Johnson is the next closest driver with four wins.

Hendrick Motorsports’ 12 wins at the Coca-Cola 600 are the most among all teams. They came in 1988, 1989, 1994, 1997, 1998, 2003–2005, 2007, 2012, 2014, and 2021. Meanwhile, Richard Childress Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing are the next closest winner with three wins.

Eight different manufacturers have won at this Charlotte event, while Chevrolet (25) has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (14), Dodge (8), Toyota (7), Mercury (4), Plymouth (3), Buick (2), and Pontiac (2).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2025 Coca-Cola 600 is set to kick off at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25, and some of the active winners of the event have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the active winners at Charlotte’s 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track:

Drivers, wins, and seasons

Jimmie Johnson – 8 – (2016, 2014, 2009, 2005 sweep, 2004 sweep, 2003) Brad Keselowski – 2 – (2020, 2013) Christopher Bell – 1 – (2024) Ryan Blaney - 1 – (2023) Denny Hamlin – 1 – (2022) Kyle Larson – 1 – (2021) Chase Elliott – 1 – (2020) Kyle Busch – 1 – (2018) Austin Dillon – 1 – (2017) Joey Logano – 1 – (2015)

Bell is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back at Charlotte.

Catch NASCAR teams and drivers in action at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

