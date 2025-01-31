Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins at the Daytona 500?

The upcoming Daytona 500 marks the beginning of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The excitement is high as it’s the most prestigious race on the NASCAR calendar and a well-attended sporting event in the United States.

NASCAR hosted the first Daytona 500 back in 1959, where NASCAR legend Lee Petty emerged victorious driving the #42 Oldsmobile for Petty Enterprises.

Since the inaugural Daytona 500, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once in The Great American Race.

A total of 43 different NASCAR Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at the 500-mile season-opening race.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty leads the Daytona 500 in victories with seven wins. Petty took his first checkered flag at the event in 1964, while his last win came in 1981. He is followed by Cale Yarborough with four victories.

Among active NASCAR Cup drivers, veteran Denny Hamlin holds the most wins at The Great American Race with four. He is followed by Jimmie Johnson, who now competes part-time in NASCAR.

Petty Enterprises and Hendrick Motorsports are the two most successful teams in the event with nine wins each. Petty Enterprises won in the following years: 1959, 1964, 1966, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979, and 1981, while HMS won in 1986, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2006, 2013, 2014, and 2024.

Nine different manufacturers have won at this event, with Chevrolet (26) winning the most times. They are followed by Ford (17), Dodge (4), Plymouth (4), Mercury (3), Buick (3), Oldsmobile (2), and Pontiac (2).

Last 15 Daytona 500 winners ft. Denny Hamlin

The NASCAR's Super Bowl is set to kick off at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday (February 16), and some of the active winners of the event have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the last 15 500-mile winners:

2010: Jamie McMurray 2011: Trevor Bayne 2012: Matt Kenseth 2013: Jimmie Johnson 2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2015: Joey Logano 2016: Denny Hamlin 2017: Kurt Busch 2018: Austin Dillon 2019: Denny Hamlin 2020: Denny Hamlin 2021: Michael McDowell 2022: Austin Cindric 2023: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2024: William Byron

William Byron, the driver of the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back season-opener events.

Catch NASCAR teams and drivers in action at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 16, at 2:30 pm ET on FOX.

