Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 05, 2025 13:30 GMT
Syndication: The Daily Telegram - Source: Imagn
NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400. The excitement is high, as it’s the first of three seeding races for the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge. The race is held annually at Michigan International Speedway in spring, located in Brooklyn, Michigan.

NASCAR hosted the first FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in 1969, where David Pearson emerged victorious driving the #17 Ford for Holman-Moody.

also-read-trending Trending

Since the inaugural FireKeepers Casino 400, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the Michigan International Speedway. 41 different NASCAR Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Charlotte, and 23 out of the 41 have had multiple Michigan race wins.

Former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick leads the FireKeepers Casino 400 in victories with six wins. Harvick took his first checkered flag at the event in 2010, while his last win came in 2022. NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson is the next closest driver with four wins.

RFK Racing’s eight wins at the Michigan Cup Series race are the most among all teams. Those victories came in 1990, 1993, 1997, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, and 2023. Meanwhile, Wood Brothers Racing and Team Penske are the next closest winners with five wins.

Eight different manufacturers have won at this Michigan event, while Ford (24) has won the most times. They are followed by Chevrolet (11), Dodge (6), Mercury (5), Toyota (4), Plymouth (3), Buick (2), Pontiac (2), and Oldsmobile (1).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan

The 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to kick off at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8, and some of the active winners of the event have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the active winners at Michigan’s two-mile-long D-shaped oval track:

Drivers, wins, and seasons

  1. Joey Logano – 3 – (2019, 2016, 2013)
  2. Kyle Larson – 3 – (2017 sweep, 2016)
  3. Denny Hamlin – 2 – (2011, 2010)
  4. Tyler Reddick – 1 – (2024)
  5. Chris Buescher – 1 – (2023)
  6. Ryan Blaney – 1 – (2021)
  7. Kyle Busch – 1 – (2011)

Tyler Reddick is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back at Michigan.

Catch NASCAR teams and drivers in action at the Michigan International Speedway on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications