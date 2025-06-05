Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400. The excitement is high, as it’s the first of three seeding races for the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge. The race is held annually at Michigan International Speedway in spring, located in Brooklyn, Michigan.

NASCAR hosted the first FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in 1969, where David Pearson emerged victorious driving the #17 Ford for Holman-Moody.

Since the inaugural FireKeepers Casino 400, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the Michigan International Speedway. 41 different NASCAR Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Charlotte, and 23 out of the 41 have had multiple Michigan race wins.

Former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick leads the FireKeepers Casino 400 in victories with six wins. Harvick took his first checkered flag at the event in 2010, while his last win came in 2022. NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson is the next closest driver with four wins.

RFK Racing’s eight wins at the Michigan Cup Series race are the most among all teams. Those victories came in 1990, 1993, 1997, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, and 2023. Meanwhile, Wood Brothers Racing and Team Penske are the next closest winners with five wins.

Eight different manufacturers have won at this Michigan event, while Ford (24) has won the most times. They are followed by Chevrolet (11), Dodge (6), Mercury (5), Toyota (4), Plymouth (3), Buick (2), Pontiac (2), and Oldsmobile (1).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan

The 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to kick off at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8, and some of the active winners of the event have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the active winners at Michigan’s two-mile-long D-shaped oval track:

Drivers, wins, and seasons

Joey Logano – 3 – (2019, 2016, 2013) Kyle Larson – 3 – (2017 sweep, 2016) Denny Hamlin – 2 – (2011, 2010) Tyler Reddick – 1 – (2024) Chris Buescher – 1 – (2023) Ryan Blaney – 1 – (2021) Kyle Busch – 1 – (2011)

Tyler Reddick is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back at Michigan.

Catch NASCAR teams and drivers in action at the Michigan International Speedway on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

