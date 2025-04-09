Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in the Food City 500 at Bristol?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 500, and the excitement is high as it’s a race at a concrete oval track. The Food City 500 is one of the most historic races on the schedule and is held annually at Bristol Motor Speedway in spring, located in Bristol, Tennessee.

NASCAR hosted the first Food City 500 at Bristol in 1961, where Joe Weatherly emerged victorious driving the #8 Pontiac for Bud Moore Engineering.

Since the inaugural Food City 500, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the Bristol track. Forty-four different Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Bristol, and 22 of the 44 have multiple Bristol wins.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace leads the Food City 500 in victories with six wins. Wallace took his first checkered flag at the event in 1986, while his last win came in 2000.

NASCAR veterans Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski are the only two active Cup drivers with multiple wins at the Bristol Spring race. Busch has won five times (1986, 1989, 1991, 1993, and 1999–2000).

Joe Gibbs Racing’s nine wins at the Food City 500 are the most among all teams. They came in 2009, 2011, 2015–2016, 2018–2019, 2022–2023, and 2024. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports has won eight times.

Seven different manufacturers have won at this event, while Chevrolet (23) has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (19), Toyota (9), Pontiac (5), Dodge (5), Buick (2), and Plymouth (1).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2025 Food City 500 is set to kick off at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, and some of the active winners of the event have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the active winners in Bristol:

Drivers, wins, and seasons

Kyle Busch – 8 – (2019, ’18, ’17, ’11, ’10, ’09 sweep, ’07) Denny Hamlin – 4 – (2024, ’23, ’19, ’12) Brad Keselowski – 3 – (2020, ’12, ’11) Kyle Larson – 2 – (2024, ’21) Joey Logano – 2 – (2015, ’14) Chris Buescher – 1 – (2022)

Hamlin is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back Food City 500s.

Catch NASCAR teams and drivers in action at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FS1.

