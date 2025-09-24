Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 24, 2025 17:00 GMT
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400. The excitement is high, as it’s the second race of the Round of 12 playoffs.

The race is held annually at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. NASCAR hosted the first Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway in 2011, where Jeff Gordon emerged victorious, driving the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

Since the inaugural Hollywood Casino 400, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at Kansas Speedway. A total of 20 Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Kansas, and 12 of the 20 drivers have had multiple race wins at the 1.5-mile-long track.

Team Penske veteran driver Joey Logano leads the Hollywood Casino 400 with three wins. Logano took his first checkered flag at the event in 2014, while his last win came in 2020. Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Greg Biffle, Jimmie Johnson, and Kevin Harvick are the next closest drivers, with two wins each.

Hendrick Motorsports has the most wins among all teams, with seven. Those victories came in 2001, 2002, 2008, 2011, 2018, and 2021. Meanwhile, RFK Racing and Team Penske are the next closest team with four wins.

Four different manufacturers have won at this Kansas playoff event, while Chevrolet, with 12, has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (seven), Toyota (four), and Dodge (one).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 will start at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 28, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the past winners at the Kansas spring playoff race:

Year, Car No., and Drivers

  1. Denny Hamlin – 4 – (2023, 2020, 2019, 2012)
  2. Joey Logano - 3 – (2020, 2015, 2014)
  3. Kyle Larson – 2 – (2024, 2021)
  4. Kyle Busch – 2 – (2021, 2016)
  5. Brad Keselowski – 2 – (2019, 2011)
  6. Martin Truex Jr. – 2 – (2017 sweep)
  7. Tyler Reddick – 1 – (2023)
  8. Bubba Wallace – 1 – (2022)
  9. Chase Elliott – 1 – (2018)
  10. Ross Chastain – 1 - (2024)

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain is the defending champion of the Kansas Speedway event. Catch Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Kansas Speedway on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports, with radio coverage available on MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
