Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway for The Great American Getaway 400. The excitement is high, as it’s the final seeding race for the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge. The race is held annually at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

NASCAR hosted the first The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway in 1974, where Richard Petty emerged victorious driving the #43 Dodge for Petty Enterprises.

Since the inaugural The Great American Getaway 400, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the Pocono Raceway. 40 different NASCAR Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Pocono, and 25 of them have had multiple race wins at this track.

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin leads The Great American Getaway 400 in victories with five wins. Hamlin took his first checkered flag at the event in 2006, while his last win came in 2023. NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott is the next closest driver with four wins.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s 11 wins at the Pocono race are the most among all teams. Those victories came in 1999, 2001, 2006, 2009, 2015, 2017-2021, and 2023. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske are the next closest winners with seven wins.

Eight different manufacturers have won at this Pocono event, while Chevrolet (15) has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (14), Dodge (9), Toyota (8), Buick (2), Pontiac (4), Mercury (2), and Plymouth (1).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono

The 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 will start at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 22, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the active winners at Pocono’s 2.5-mile-long oval track:

Drivers, wins, and seasons

Denny Hamlin – 7 – (2023, 2020, 2019, 2010, 2009, 2006 sweep) Kyle Busch – 4 – (2021, 2019, 2018, 2017) Ryan Blaney - 2 – (2024, 2017) Chase Elliott - 1- (2022) Alex Bowman - 1- (2021) Chris Buescher - 1- (2016) Joey Logano - 1- (2012) Brad Keselowski - 1 – (2011)

Blaney is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back at Pocono.

Catch NASCAR teams and drivers in action at the Pocono Raceway on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

