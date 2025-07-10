Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 10, 2025 15:02 GMT
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma Raceway for Toyota/Save Mart 350. The excitement is high, as it’s the fourth road course race of the season and third race of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge. The race is held annually at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California.

Ad

NASCAR hosted the first Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in 1989, where Rick Rudd emerged victorious driving the #26 Buick for King Racing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since the inaugural Toyota/Save Mart 350, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the Sonoma Raceway. 21 different Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Sonoma, and several of them have had multiple race wins at this road course.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon leads Toyota/Save Mart 350 in victories with five wins. Gordon took his first checkered flag at the event in 1998, while his last win came in 2006. The retired NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. is the next closest driver with four wins.

Ad
Ad

Hendrick Motorsports’ eight wins at the Sonoma race are the most among all teams. Those victories came in 1998–2000, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2021, and 2024. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing is the next closest winner with six wins.

Five different manufacturers have won at this Sonoma event, while Chevrolet (14) has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (8), Toyota (7), Dodge (3), and Pontiac (2).

Last 10 NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

The 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 will start at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, July 13, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.

Ad

Here’s a quick look at the previous 10 winners at Sonoma’s 1.99-mile-long road course:

Year, Car No., and Drivers

  1. 2013 - #56 - Martin Truex Jr.
  2. 2014 - #99 - Carl Edwards
  3. 2015 - #18 - Kyle Busch
  4. 2016 – #14 - Tony Stewart
  5. 2017 – #4 - Kevin Harvick
  6. 2018 – #78 - Martin Truex Jr.
  7. 2019 – #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  8. 2021 – #5 - Kyle Larson
  9. 2022 – #99 - Daniel Suárez
  10. 2023 – #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  11. 2024 – #5 - Kyle Larson

Larson is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back at Sonoma.

Catch Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Sonoma Raceway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT Sports.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications