Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma Raceway for Toyota/Save Mart 350. The excitement is high, as it’s the fourth road course race of the season and third race of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge. The race is held annually at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California.

Ad

NASCAR hosted the first Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in 1989, where Rick Rudd emerged victorious driving the #26 Buick for King Racing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Since the inaugural Toyota/Save Mart 350, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the Sonoma Raceway. 21 different Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Sonoma, and several of them have had multiple race wins at this road course.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon leads Toyota/Save Mart 350 in victories with five wins. Gordon took his first checkered flag at the event in 1998, while his last win came in 2006. The retired NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. is the next closest driver with four wins.

Ad

Ad

Hendrick Motorsports’ eight wins at the Sonoma race are the most among all teams. Those victories came in 1998–2000, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2021, and 2024. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing is the next closest winner with six wins.

Five different manufacturers have won at this Sonoma event, while Chevrolet (14) has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (8), Toyota (7), Dodge (3), and Pontiac (2).

Last 10 NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

The 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 will start at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, July 13, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.

Ad

Here’s a quick look at the previous 10 winners at Sonoma’s 1.99-mile-long road course:

Year, Car No., and Drivers

2013 - #56 - Martin Truex Jr. 2014 - #99 - Carl Edwards 2015 - #18 - Kyle Busch 2016 – #14 - Tony Stewart 2017 – #4 - Kevin Harvick 2018 – #78 - Martin Truex Jr. 2019 – #19 - Martin Truex Jr. 2021 – #5 - Kyle Larson 2022 – #99 - Daniel Suárez 2023 – #19 - Martin Truex Jr. 2024 – #5 - Kyle Larson

Larson is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back at Sonoma.

Catch Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Sonoma Raceway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.