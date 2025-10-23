Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500. The excitement is high, as it’s the elimination race of the Round of 8 playoffs.The race is held annually at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. NASCAR hosted the first Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway in 1949, where Red Byron emerged victorious, driving the #22 Oldsmobile for Raymond Parks.Since the inaugural Xfinity 500, some of the star drivers and popular teams have reached victory lane at least once at Martinsville Speedway. A total of 59 Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Martinsville, and 29 of the 59 drivers have had multiple race wins at the 0.526-mile-short track.Four NASCAR legends, Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip, Jeff Gordon, and Jimmie Johnson, tied as the most successful Xfinity 500 winners with six wins each. Petty took his first checkered flag at the event in 1967, and his last win came in 1973. Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney are the only two active drivers with multiple wins at the Martinsville fall race.Hendrick Motorsports has the most wins among all teams, with 18. Those victories came in 1987–1989, 1996, 1999, 2003–2008, 2012–2016, and 2020–2021. Junior Johnson &amp; Associates is the next closest team, with nine wins.Nine different manufacturers have won at this Martinsville Speedway playoff event, while Chevrolet, with 32, has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (17), Plymouth (six), Toyota (five), Oldsmobile (four), Dodge (four), Pontiac (three), Chrysler (two), and Buick (two).Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville SpeedwayThe 2025 Xfinity 500 will start at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, October 26, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.Here’s a quick look at the past winners at the Martinsville playoff race:Denny Hamlin – 6 – (2025, ’15, ’10 sweep, ’09, ’08)Ryan Blaney – 2 – (2024, ’23)William Byron – 2 – (2024, ’22)Brad Keselowski – 2 – (2019, ’17)Kyle Busch - 2 – (2017, ’16)Kyle Larson - 1 – (2023)Christopher Bell - 1 – (2022)Alex Bowman - 1 – (2021)Chase Elliott - 1 – (2020)Joey Logano - 1 – (2018)Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney is the defending champion of the Martinsville playoff event. Catch NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC Sports, with radio coverage available on MRN.