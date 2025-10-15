Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500. The excitement is high, as it’s the second race of the Round of 8 playoffs.The race is held annually at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. NASCAR hosted the first YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in 1969, where Richard Brickhouse emerged victorious, driving the #99 Dodge for Ray Nichels.Since the inaugural YellaWood 500, some of the star drivers and popular teams have reached victory lane at least once at Talladega Superspeedway. A total of 54 Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Talladega, and 27 of the 54 drivers have had multiple race wins at the 2.66-mile-long track.NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt leads the YellaWood 500 with seven wins. He took his first checkered flag at the event in 1983, and his last win came in 2000. His son Dale Jr. is the next closest driver to win this event three times.Richard Childress Racing has the most wins among all teams, with eight. Those victories came in 1984, 1990–1991, 1993, 1999, 2000, and 2010–2011. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske are the next closest teams, with six wins.Eight different manufacturers have won at this Talladega Superspeedway playoff event, while Chevrolet, with 23, has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (18), Dodge (three), Mercury (three), Buick (three), Toyota (three), Plymouth (two), and Oldsmobile (two).Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at the YellaWood 500 at Talladega SuperspeedwayThe 2025 YellaWood 500 will start at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 19, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.Here’s a quick look at the past winners at the Talladega playoff race:Brad Keselowski – 6 – (2021, ’17, ’16, ’14, ’12, ’09)Ryan Blaney – 3 – (2023, ’20, ’19)Joey Logano – 3 – (2018, ’16, ’15)Kyle Busch – 2 – (2023, ’08)Chase Elliott – 2 – (2022, ’19)Denny Hamlin – 2 – (2020, ’14)Tyler Reddick – 1 – (2024)Ross Chastain – 1 – (2022)Bubba Wallace – 1 – (2021)Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 1 – (2017)Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 1 – (2024)Austin Cindric – 1 – (2025)JTG Daugherty Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the defending champion of the Talladega playoff event. Catch NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC Sports, with radio coverage available on MRN.