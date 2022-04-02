Which NASCAR team has the most wins?

For the past seven decades of NASCAR's existence, teams have been among the main pillars of the association.

Teams have evolved over time, while some of the legendary teams like the Wood Brothers have still held strong since the 1950s. Petty Enterprises was one of the most successful teams back in the day, carrying 268 Cup wins and seven Cup Series championships.

Legendary driver Richard Petty was the man behind the success of Petty Enterprises, collecting all seven championships and 200 cup wins. The team was later bought out by Gillett-Evernham Motorsports after it lacked sponsorship.

Since Evernham left, the team has rebranded to Richard Petty Motorsports after owning shares in the team. However, since it was rebranded, their results have not been great, with only five career wins for the team.

Joe Gibbs Racing is another modern team established in 1992 that has dominated the world of stock racing.

At the moment, the team has 194 Cup wins and five championships which have been contributed by 11 different drivers. Joe Gibbs was highlighted on Twitter as being in the top five of the most successful teams in Cup Series history.

Tony Stewart is one of their main contributors, winning 33 races. The team currently has some of the best drivers in NASCAR, including Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr., as well as Christopher Bell.

The organization features 17 teams in the Cup Series, with 23XI being the newest. All teams are allowed to own up to four racing cars each.

Hendrick Motorsports honored as the best NASCAR team since 1984

In 1984, another beast and a powerhouse team, Hendrick Motorsports, was created. The team was founded by Rick Hendrick, a car dealer. Over the years, the team has grown to be one of the best teams in history.

Hendrick Motorsports is the most successful team in NASCAR, having won the most races and won the most titles.

They have secured 283 wins in 13 championships, breaking Petty Enterprises' record of 268 wins. Kyle Larson is a Hendrick driver who delivered a championship after he won the last year’s season.

In a 2021 NASCAR update on Twitter, Hendrick Motorsports' performance stating that:

"269 and counting! @TeamHendrick surpasses Petty Enterprises for the most NASCAR Cup Series team wins of all time!"

The 283 wins have been contributed by 20 different drivers, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson, who retired with seven cup championships. Currently, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and William Byron form Hendrick's team and have grabbed three wins in the 2022 season.

