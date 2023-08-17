Who is Brad Keselowski’s wife, Paige White? 5 things to know about the NASCAR driver’s better half

Paige White is married to Brad Keselowski, a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver who co-owns and drives the No. 6 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing. Brad Keselowski Racing, which entered two full-time trucks in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, is owned by him.

In this article, we will get to know about Brad Keselowski's wife, Paige White.

Five things to know about Brad Keselowski's wife

#1 Paige White was born on April 6, 1988. She is one of Louis White and Vanessa Furlough White's two children and has a brother whose name is Tyler White.

#2 In 2010, Paige White earned a psychology degree with a pre-med minor from East Carolina University.

#3 It is not clear how the couple met but Paige and Brad started dating in 2004 and got married in 2017.

#4 Brad and Paige have two children together. Their first daughter, Scarlett, was born on May 19, 2015. Autumn, Brad and his wife's second daughter was born in 2019.

#5 According to Paige's Instagram account, she works as "Scarlett and Autumn's executive assistant." She also works in Brad's Chequered Flag Foundation.

Paige and Brad expecting their third child

Brad and his wife Paige shared the news of their third child's anticipated arrival on Twitter. They are parents to two wonderful girls, Scarlett, who was born in 2015, and Autumn, who was born in 2019.

Scarlett experienced several health concerns soon after her birth, as Brad detailed in an August 2015 blog post, and the pair was even warned by the doctor that "Scarlett might die." She, fortunately, made a full recovery.

Keselowski took to Twitter to share the gender of his third child. He tweeted:

"Adding a baby BOY to the Keselowski crew!"

The couple is expecting a baby boy who is due in November.