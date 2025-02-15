Who is Brenden "Butterbean" Queen? All you need to know about the latest Daytona winner

Brenden "Butterbean" Queen kicked off his first full-time ARCA Menards Series season with a victory at Daytona. He drove the No. 28 Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group and went on to beat pole-sitter William Sawalich in the 80-lap race. With a strong performance in the first race of the year, it is only a matter of time before Queen makes a name for himself in NASCAR, especially with a catchy nickname like "Butterbean."

Born in Chesapeake, Virginia, Brenden "Butterbean" Queen climbed the racing ranks by competing in the Late Model scene. His nickname came from his family after he had a resemblance with professional boxer, Eric "Butterbean" Esch, as a baby.

Brenden Queen drives the No. 28 Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group - Source: Imagn

Brenden "Butterbean" Queen already made an ARCA Menards Series start in 2019 at Daytona. Driving the No. 35 Toyota, he exited the race early due to crash damage, with Harrison Burton taking the victory.

The now 27-year-old driver started off the decade strong with three consecutive championships (2020-2022) at home track Langley Speedway. The championship run led him to CARS Tour where he won one of the biggest Late Model Stock Car races, the South Carolina 400, in late 2022.

Brenden Queen has amassed a total of seven victories in the series.

The latest Daytona winner also got his hands on the wheel of a NASCAR truck for Tricon Garage last year. He debuted at North Wilkesboro Speedway and finished fourth. However, he failed to break the top 10 in two of his starts later in the year.

Now, "Butterbean" has the opportunity to showcase his talents throughout the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season and has taken the first chance to make noise for himself by winning the Ride the 'Dente 200 at Daytona.

Brenden "Butterbean" Queen shared his thoughts on 2025 Daytona win

In a post-race interview, Brenden "Butterbean" Queen shared his thoughts on winning his first race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season. He didn't expect the win to come so early after taking over young prodigy Connor Zilisch's seat.

Queen said (via ARCA Menards Series on X):

"I'm just a Late Model guy that worked hard to get this shot and I didn't think this is where the first win came but we're going to take it." [1:13]

He added:

"I had tough shoes to fill taking over Zilisch but I hope this makes them happy that they [Pinnacle Racing Group] signed me and I hope this is the first of many." [1:38]

The Ride the 'Dente 200 at Daytona is the first of 20 races in the 2025 season. "Butterbean" will return to the series at Phoenix Raceway on March 7.

