Who is broadcasting the 2025 Daytona 500? Details on the network lineup for NASCAR's biggest event

The 2025 Daytona 500 is just around the corner and the hype surrounding is getting crazier than ever. This will be the 67th edition of NASCAR's biggest race will take place after a week of the Super Bowl and will be broadcast by Fox Sports Network.

Fox Sports will broadcast 14 Cup Series races, including the hyped Daytona 500. The races will be available to watch on Fox, FS1, FS2 and the Fox Sports App. The esteemed race will take place on February 16, at the Daytona International Speedway at 2:30 PM ET.

After signing the latest agreement last year, four different media groups are set to enter the broadcasting bandwagon to telecast the 2025 NASCAR season, which includes the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Truck Series.

Trending

According to NASCAR's new seven-year media rights deal, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime will broadcast the races throughout the season. They have been allotted a specific amount of races that they can broadcast in a given season.

Besides the Daytona 500, Fox Sports will also broadcast races from the season opener Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium to the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Notably, they will also broadcast the entire Craftsman Truck Series this season.

After Fox Sports, Amazon Prime Video will take over the charge and will broadcast five races from Charlotte to Pocono. Following Prime, TNT Sports will start broadcasting five races from Atlanta and will do the same till Indianapolis.

In the end, NBC Sports will take over broadcasting rights and will telecast the final 14 races of the season from Iowa to the season-ending race Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. Under NBC, USA Network and Peacock will also feature a few races.

Furthermore, as per reports, United States President Donald Trump is also expected to attend the Daytona 500.

Donald Trump to attend 2025 Daytona 500: Report

The 47th United States president, Donald Trump, will reportedly attend the upcoming 2025 Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway. Announcing the same, Athlon Sports posted a story on social media recently. It was then confirmed by CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent Ed O'Keefe.

"START YOUR ENGINES: Per @NicoleSganga @kristincbrown and me: President Trump will attend the Daytona 500 next Sunday, Feb 16, multiple people tell us. We're told we may "see the Beast do a few laps on the track." Trump was previously there in 2020."

Expand Tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand for the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 - Source: Getty

This will be his second visit to the mega event in five years. Earlier in 2020, he attended the biggest NASCAR race for the first time. Trump is the second president to attend the event after former President George W. Bush.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback