Who can watch the NASCAR race at Nashville at a discounted price and how?

NASCAR is all set to host its 14th Cup Series race of the season at Nashville — the Cracker Barrel 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway. The tickets for the race start at $129.98, but college students can experience the race at a discount price. In today's article, we'll delve deeper into this.
According to The Tennessean, college students can purchase up to four tickets in select areas of turn 4 of the Nashville Superspeedway. However, this is only allowed for Sunday, for the Cup Series race.
Students have to use their .edu email to avail the aforementioned discounts. The tickets can be purchased through Nashville Superspeedway, as well as NASCAR's official website.
The race weekend will commence on Friday with the Truck Series race, the 200-mile, 150-lap race Rackley Roofing 200. It will be followed by the Xfinity Series race, Tennessee Lottery 250, which will be contested over 250-mile, 188 laps.
Eventually, the race weekend will conclude with the Cracker Barrel 400, the 400-mile, 300-lap race. This particular race at Nashville will kick off the second half of the NASCAR Cup Series.
Last year, Joey Logano won the race after racing for 331 laps (including overtime) as he finished ahead of Zane Smith. Tyler Reddick, Ryan Preece, and Chris Buescher wrapped up the top five, while Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Noah Gragson completed the top 10.
Currently, William Byron is leading the championship with 499 points after 13 races. His teammate Kyle Larson is chasing him with 470 points in second place. Reigning champion, Joey Logano, is in ninth place with 378 points.
Charlotte race winner Ross Chastain shared his thoughts on racing at NASCAR Cup
Ross Chastain, the driver who won the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, let his feelings know about racing at Nashville Superspeedway. Speaking about this, the Trackhouse Racing driver termed the track "very unique."
"The track is very unique,” said Chastain, who pilots the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. "It feels like it's a mile-and-a-half [track] but it's not, so it takes me some time to get acclimated. But I've had fast cars there, to be honest. If my cars aren't good, I can't go fast. We'll look to build off of things we've learned more recently about these cars and try to keep moving the needle." (Via Speedway Digest)
Chastain held off William Byron to register a brilliant victory. The #1 Trackhouse man started his race from 40th place and went on to win the race. Thanks to the triumph, he qualified for the NASCAR playoffs along with William Byron, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Josh Berry, Joey Logano, and Austin Cindric.
