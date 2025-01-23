Who is Connor Zilisch’s girlfriend? All about NASCAR sensation’s swimmer beau

The young JR Motorsports driver, Connor Zilisch, is rumoured to be dating LSU swimmer, Lauren Bernardo.

Zilisch is an emerging talent in the world of NASCAR who has made huge strides in motorsport. After excelling in karting and junior racing categories, he made his mark with a strong debut in the NASCAR Truck Series, including a fourth-place finish at Watkins Glen. In 2024, the North Carolina native was signed as a developmental driver for Trackhouse Racing. 2024 was a breakout year for the young driver; he had two very impressive performances in endurance racing, where he won both the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring in the LMP2 class.

Trending

In 2025, the 18-year-old will compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s JR Motorsports. Dale Jr, in a press release, exclaimed about the potential the young driver is showing:

“Connor is such an impressive driver at this young age. We’re excited for him to get behind the wheel full-time next season.”

Who is Lauren Bernardo?

Lauren Bernardo is from Charlotte, North Carolina just like her rumored boyfriend, Connor Zilisch. An 18-year-old swimmer from Charlotte Catholic High School, she is set to begin her freshman year at Louisiana State University (LSU) in Baton Rouge.

She specializes in the backstroke and individual medley events and has committed to advancing her swimming career at the collegiate level. In addition to her athletic pursuits, Bernardo will be studying for a degree in construction management. She posted on Instagram a few photos from her swimming practice:

"MEET WEEK," she captioned.

During her freshman year of high school, the 18-year-old achieved remarkable success by winning the state championship in swimming. In addition to her accomplishments in the pool, she is also skilled in karate, holding a black belt in this martial arts discipline. This achievement not only highlights her dedication and perseverance but also showcases her versatility as an athlete, excelling in both aquatic sports and martial arts.

When did Connor Zilisch and Lauren Bernardo start their relationship?

The rumored couple has been speculated to have started dating in the last few months of 2024. The two athletes celebrated Thanksgiving together and Bernardo shared a post with Zilisch on Instagram. She also posted the Xfinity Series driver along with her other friends, marking the festivities of Thanksgiving. She captioned the post:

"Thankful for my peeps🦃🤎"

Another picture from her Instagram with the young NASCAR driver from Christmas added to the rumors. The post also included pictures of her family on her Christmas break.

"Quick Christmas break🫶," the 18-year-old captioned.

Although neither party has officially announced the exact start date of their relationship, their public appearances have sparked speculation among fans. Both athletes will look to continue to make their mark in their respective sports in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback