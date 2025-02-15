Who are the crew chiefs NASCAR has banned from calling the shots at the 2025 Daytona 500? All you need to know

NASCAR has removed two crew chiefs from the 2025 Daytona 500 due to rule violations. Chris Lawson of Front Row Motorsports and Billy Plourde of Rick Ware Racing were ejected for using improper weights on their respective cars. This decision affects drivers Todd Gilliland and Cody Ware, who will still compete in the race as chartered entries.

Ad

NASCAR officials confirmed the disqualification of Lawson and Plourde after a pre-race inspection revealed illegal modifications. Their teams' cars, the No. 34 Ford Mustang driven by Gilliland and the No. 51 Ford Mustang piloted by Ware, were found to have improper weight placements.

Both crew chiefs were dismissed from the Daytona 500 weekend, meaning they could not oversee any part of the event, including practice, qualifying, or race day. NASCAR enforces strict rules regarding car modifications, and any attempt to gain an unfair advantage can lead to severe penalties, including suspensions and fines.

Ad

Trending

With Lawson and Plourde removed, both teams had to find replacements before the race. Kevyn Rebolledo, an engineer from Team Penske, will step in for Lawson at Front Row Motorsports. Rebolledo has experience with the No. 34 team but limited history as a Cup Series crew chief.

For Rick Ware Racing, veteran crew chief Tommy Baldwin Jr. will replace Plourde. Baldwin has over 20 years of experience in NASCAR and previously worked with multiple teams at the Cup level. This change for the No. 51 team comes at a crucial time as the Daytona 500.

Ad

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports Lawsuit Against NASCAR explained ahead of the Daytona 500

On February 12, 2025, during Daytona 500 Speedweeks, NASCAR filed an appeal against the injunction, arguing that allowing 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports to compete under legal protection was unfair to other teams that signed the agreement.

Two NASCAR teams, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, sued NASCAR, claiming the organization is violating antitrust laws and restricting fair competition. The lawsuit was filed in October 2024, and despite ongoing legal battles, both teams have been granted permission to compete in the 2025 season.

Ad

The dispute began when NASCAR introduced a new charter agreement, requiring teams to sign by September 6, 2024, or risk losing their charter. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports refused, arguing that the deal was unfair and left teams with no choice. They accused NASCAR of monopolistic practices under the Sherman Antitrust Act. In a statement obtained by USA TODAY Sports, the teams said,

"[The] France family and NASCAR are monopolistic bullies. And bullies will continue to impose their will to hurt others until their targets stand up and refuse to be victims. That moment has now arrived."

Ad

On November 4, 2024, both sides appeared in court to determine whether the teams could continue racing without signing the new agreement. The teams requested an injunction to ensure they could compete while the lawsuit was ongoing. NASCAR argued that their refusal to sign the agreement meant they could not be granted charters. Initially, Judge Frank Whitney denied the request on November 8, stating it was too early to prove significant harm. However, on December 18, Judge Kenneth D. Bell granted a new injunction, allowing both teams to race with their 2024 charters. He also ruled that NASCAR holds monopoly power in stock car racing. In his decision, he wrote,

Ad

"NASCAR fully controls which race teams can compete at the highest level of stock car racing — effectively, it has a 100 (percent) market share."

The legal battle escalated further when Judge Bell ruled on December 23 that Front Row Motorsports could acquire a third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing, while 23XI Racing had to file a separate motion for approval.

On January 10, 2025, Bell denied NASCAR’s request to dismiss the lawsuit. He also denied NASCAR’s request to have both teams post a $10 million bond per car in case NASCAR won the lawsuit. In its recent appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals, NASCAR criticized Judge Bell’s decision, stating,

Ad

"These injunctions misuse the judicial power to force NASCAR to treat its litigation adversaries as its business partners and confidants, undermining the mutual trust that has fueled NASCAR’s growth and success."

The next major step in the lawsuit will take place on March 14, when 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports must file their response to NASCAR’s appeal. NASCAR’s final reply is due by April 12, and a hearing is expected in May. If appeals are denied, a jury trial is set to begin in December.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"