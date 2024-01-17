Who is Danny Frye III? All you need to know about Taylor Swift’s cousin and Chili Bowl racer

Motorsports driver and Taylor Swift's cousin Danny Frye III has been in the spotlight after he recently spilled the beans on the beginning of Taylor's relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Frye III is a professional racecar driver based in Oklahoma who recently competed in the 38th edition of the infamous midgets race, the Chili Bowl. Despite falling short of making a significant mark in the race, Frye took the opportunity to share a surprising revelation about his involvement in Taylor Swift's romantic journey with NFL star Travis Kelce.

In an interview with FloRacing shortly after the Chili Bowl, Frye shed light on his unexpected role as a matchmaker within the Swift family. He revealed:

"It's been an interesting month or so. We've been going to a few Chiefs games. Been having made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce. So yeah, it's been quite the 34 years we've had together."

Expand Tweet

The Chili Bowl has been a historic event for Danny Frye III. The grandson of National Midget Racing Hall of Famer Danny Sr. dwelled into the significance of the midget race. He said:

"It is very much beyond my wildest dreams. (I've) been coming to the Chili Bowl, this is my 20th Chili Bowl. Coming since I was five years old. Every January I have to be down here, it's a can't miss event."

Danny Frye III on his relationship with Taylor Swift

When questioned about his relationship with Taylor Swift, Frye expressed pride in being the biggest 'Swiftie' in the event. He said:

"For sure I am the biggest 'Swiftie' in all of Tulsa, Oklahoma. It's not that far away. We are second cousins. Grew up pretty close. Obvious since she's exploded, it's makes it a little bit difficult at times."

Frye added:

But, we grew up together. Her family grew up — she grew up right outside Philadelphia up until about high school and then moved to Nashville, obviously has been doing alright since moving, moving there.

An interesting revelation came to light when Frye was asked about Taylor Swift's interest in the world of motorsports. The #5 driver at the event revealed sending out invitations to the pop icon, only to be politely rejected by Swift. Frye said:

"I've been trying. She's not the biggest racing fan. She's very well aware of what we do here. But, trying to get her to a race, she has politely turned me down a little bit."