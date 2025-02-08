Who got inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame 2025? All you need to know

The NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomed three new members during the ceremony this Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Former NASCAR drivers Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd, and the late Ralph Moody were inducted in the class of 2025 with Dr. Dean Sicking, who helped improve track safety, and journalist Mike Harris for his contributions to NASCAR coverage.

Ralph Moody

Ralph Moody ran 47 Cup Series races over four years. He served in World War II before he started competing in NASCAR in the 1950s. Moody later co-founded the successful Holman-Moody team, which won 96 races and two championships with David Pearson.

Trending

Ralph Moody’s son accepted the honor on his behalf and shared how his father valued safety innovations as much as winning races during the speech.

"Ralph wanted the fastest race cars in the world, and John [Holman] wanted the largest business. They both achieved their dreams at Holman-Moody, along with a host of talented people who they were able to hire together, they didn’t just build cars," Moody III said.

Moody passed away in 2004 at 86 years old.

Carl Edwards

Carl Edwards accepts his induction into the NASCAR Hall Of Fame. Source: Imagn

Carl Edwards competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for 13 years in the first two decades of this century. He had 28 Cup wins and came close to winning the championship twice. First, in 2011 when he lost the title to Tony Stewart in a tiebreaker and again in 2016 when he got involved in a late-race crash that ended his championship hopes.

The 2007 Xfinity Series championship won 72 races across NASCAR’s top three series but quit the sport abruptly in January 2017. Edwards talked about his gratitude for NASCAR's recognition during his 20-minute-long speech:

"I’m so grateful, because it gave me time to go home and think about a few things. I looked at my career, it’s beyond my wildest dreams. I didn’t know my kids."

Edwards was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers two years ago.

Ricky Rudd

Ricky Rudd made his Cup Series debut in 1975 races and won 23 times in over 32 years. He had the second most starts in the series at 905 and held the record for the most consecutive starts (788) until 2015.

The Virginia native thanked his family, team, and fans for supporting his long career. Rudd won the Rookie of the Year award in 1977 and was also named one of NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998.

"With the help of a lot of great people, I was able to chase a lot of dreams, and with tonight’s induction, that dream is now complete," Rudd said.

Rudd, 68, was inducted by his son, Landon Rudd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback