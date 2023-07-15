Who is Hailie Deegan dating? All about her boyfriend Chase Cabre

Hailie Deegan is one of the most popular figures in NASCAR and is currently in a relationship with Chase Cabre. Being a professional stock car racing driver, it's not surprising that her boyfriend is also from the same profession.

Cabre is a professional stock racing driver hailing from Tampa, Florida. Cabre last competed in the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series East and the ARCA Menards Series. He drove for Rev Racing during his four-year stint in the series from 2017 to 2020.

Hailie Deegan, who also competed in the series at the same time, is said to have met Chase Cabre during that period of time. Like Deegan, Cabre was also a part of NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program.

The 26-year-old Tampa, Florida native started his racing career in motocross and later moved to micro sprints. Interestingly, Cabre also dabbled in soccer during his formative years, while balancing his racing career.

Chase Cabre made his ARCA Menards Series debut in 2017, driving the #4 Toyota for Rev Racing, managing three top-10 finishes in the year. His most successful season came in 2019 when he scored his first win in Memphis and backed it up with another win in the next round in New Hampshire. He was classified second in the standings at the end of the season.

He made four starts in the ARCA Menards Series in 2020, bagging two top-10 results. After his four-year spell in the series with Rev Racing, Cabre chose not to pursue further opportunities in stock car racing. He decided to return to dirt racing.

Hailie Deegan frequently posts snaps of her boyfriend on her social media handles. Cabre has also made multiple appearances on her YouTube channel.

With their shared passion for dirt racing, Deegan and Cabre entered the Mint 400 desert off-road race last year. The two also compete against each other on the track but celebrate their victories together. In August 2022, they competed in the Micro Sprint race at Millbridge, with Cabre driving down the victory lane.

Exploring NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan's net worth

Hailie Deegan

Hailie Deegan, daughter of motocross and off-road racer Brian Deegan, is one of the famous faces in NASCAR. She is officially the most popular driver in the Truck Series as she won the 'Most Popular' award for two years in a row in 2021 and 2022.

In 2023, she drives the #13 Ford F-150 for Thorsport Racing and is a part of the Ford Performance team. Being one of the most prominent drivers on the grid, she attracts well-known sponsors. These include Alpinestars, Can-Am, General Tire, Heatwave Visual, Method Race Wheels, Monster Energy, Pristine Auction, Toter, and many others.

According to TheSportsHint, Hailie Deegan's net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. She is also reported to bank in $450,000 annually from race earnings.