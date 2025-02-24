Who is Holley Hollan? All you need to know about sophomore Carson Hocevar's NASCAR Awards ceremony date

Holley Hollan accompanied Carson Hocevar to the NASCAR Awards ceremony at the end of 2024, held at the Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina. She was his date for the event and the duo even graced the red carpet together, yet there are no confirmed reports of the two dating.

Hocevar, a Spire Motorsports driver, had an impressive rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Driving the No. 77 Chevrolet, he secured six top-ten finishes, one top-five, and led 16 laps. His performance earned him the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year title, finishing 107 points ahead of Josh Berry.

Hocevar began racing at Berlin Raceway when he was 12, winning the Outlaw Late Model Championship. In 2019, he joined the Driver’s Edge Development Program, which led him to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Over his time there, he attained four wins and more than 30 top-ten finishes, with his most recent win at Homestead-Miami Speedway in October 2023. Shortly after, Spire Motorsports signed him for the 2024 Cup Series season.

At the event, Carson Hocevar wore a striped blazer with dark grey pants. Hollan on the other hand opted for a silhouetted floor-length red gown.

NASCAR Cup Series driver, Carson Hocevar and Holley Hollan pose for a photo on the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration at the Charlotte Convention Center on November 22, 2024 - Source: Getty

Holley Hollan is a fourth-generation racer competing in the ARCA Menards Series. Her father, Harley Hollan, was a businessman and racer, who specialized in 600cc micro sprints.

Hollan has been racing since she was five. In 2019, she competed in the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Series and the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, and won her first USAC heat race at Gas City I-69 Speedway. She finished sixth out of 162 drivers in the POWRi League.

In 2020, Hollan came to stock car racing through Toyota’s Development Program. Racing in the ARCA Menards Series East and West, she finished ninth in the West series. Driving the No. 50 Toyota Camry for Bill McAnally Racing, she got seven top-ten finishes in ten races.

Kyle Busch and other NASCAR drivers confront Carson Hocevar

During the first stage at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch was visibly frustrated with Hocevar’s repeated moves on the track. Over the radio, Busch said:

“Go tell that 77 he’s done that same f***ing move ten times. I don’t care if I wreck the whole fing field, I’m over him. He’s a f***ing douchebag, I’m going to wreck his a*s.”

After the race, Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney also confronted Carson Hocevar. Chastain refused to disclose their conversation when asked if Hocevar gave a satisfactory response, saying:

“No sir.”

Meanwhile, Blaney had an incident with Hocevar in the final laps, getting spun after contact with the No. 77 car. In an amusing turn of events, even Dale Earnhardt Jr. commented on X, saying:

“Just leave a camera on [Carson Hocevar] and we will all be entertained today.”

Despite all this, Carson Hocevar achieved his career-best finish in Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, winning second place. Following the event, FOX Sports captured Blaney and Chastain approaching Hocevar on the pit road for post-race discussions.

The race concluded with Hocevar battling Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson for the win. A late caution in overtime sealed the results, and Bell was declared the winner, Hocevar finishing second, and Larson third.

