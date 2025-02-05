"Who am I to say that": When Justin Allgaier reflected on the possibility of life in outer space

Back in 2019, Justin Allgaier touched upon an interesting topic related to outer space and talked about whether life exists in the cosmic space, and if they race! Yes, the JR Motorsports driver, in a conversation with Jeff Gluck, spoke about it when they sat for an interview.

Allgaier sat with the renowned NASCAR journalist, Gluck, where he participated in the customary tradition of answering 12 questions. In one of the questions, the Athletic journalist asked Allgaier if there was life in outer space, and if so, did they race.

Answering this, here's what the JR Motorsports driver said:

"I have no idea. Being a Christian, my thought process is that God created Earth and everything in it. That’s pretty awesome to me, so who am I to say that he didn’t create something somewhere else that I don’t know about?"

Following this, he continued:

"I feel like we’ve made small increases in what we’ve learned about outer space, but you think about how far it is, that’s just crazy to me. I hope as my daughter (Harper, 5) gets older, they learn more about outer space and understand what’s going on there, because I think it would be really cool to know if there is anything going on anywhere else in the galaxy."

Justin Allgaier was born to a Christian family on June 6, 1986, in Springfield, Illinois. His parents are Mike Allgaier and Dorothy Allgaier. Allgaier is married to Ashley Allgaier, and has two daughters - Harper and Willow Allgaier.

The #7 driver is currently signed up with JR Motorsports as their full-time Xfinity Series driver for the 2025 Xfinity Series season. However, he will also participate in the Cup Series for the same team under a part-time obligation.

Justin Allgaier to drive JR Motorsports' inaugural Cup Series entry at 2025 Daytona 500

Besides the full-time Xfinity Series season, Justin Allgaier will also participate in the upcoming and iconic Daytona 500, set to take place at the Daytona International Speedway at Daytona Beach, Florida.

Justin Allgaier talks to the audience during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center. - Source: Imagn

Allgaier will drive for JR Motorsports' first ride in the top tier of stock car racing this season and will be in charge of the #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Speaking about this opportunity, the 38-year-old shared his thoughts (via AP News):

“This is an incredible honor to be driving JR Motorsports’ inaugural entry into the Cup Series. Entering into the Daytona 500 has been a goal of this company for a long time and I know that we are going to have everything we need to go out and contend for the win. This is going to be special for sure.”

Justin Allgaier finished the 2024 Xfinity Series season as a title winner for JR Motorsports. This was his first-ever title in the top three national series in over 15 years of racing.

