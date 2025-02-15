Who is Isabella Robusto? Everything you need to know about the NASCAR ARCA Series driver

Isabella Robusto is a race car driver in the ARCA Menards Series, driving the No. 55 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports in 2025. On December 20, 2024, Venturini Motorsports announced that Robusto would compete full-time in the 2025 ARCA Menards Series.

In 2024, Robusto raced part-time across the ARCA Menards, East, and West Series, competing in 11 races. She secured five top-five finishes, eight top-10s, three runner-up results, and a pole award at Kansas Speedway. Her strong performance earned her this full-time opportunity with Venturini Motorsports, a team with 107 all-time ARCA victories.

Born on November 4, 2004, in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Robusto began racing go-karts at age five. She quickly advanced through Bandolero and Legend Cars, winning championships. In 2018, she became the first female driver to win a Legend Car national qualifier.

Robusto came to Late Model Stock Cars with Lee Faulk Racing. She got two wins, multiple podium finishes, and in 2022, became the first female driver to podium in the SC 400 race. Now coming to Venturini Motorsports, Isabella Robusto expressed excitement over the opportunity.

"I’m excited for this incredible opportunity to return to Venturini and run full-time for a championship in the ARCA Menards Series. I can’t thank Toyota and VMS enough for putting me in this position," she said via ARCA Racing.

The 20-year-old also recognized the potential history she could make, as no female driver has ever won an ARCA Menards Series race in its 71-year history. She expressed confidence in her ability by saying.

"I feel confident going into the season and will set big goals for myself. I’m here to learn but also to compete for the title and challenge for the win every time out."

Toyota Racing Development (TRD) has played a big role in Isabella Robusto’s growth. Trent Rodriguez, manager of driver development at TRD U.S.A., expressed confidence in her potential.

"She has proven herself in her limited ARCA starts this past season and has worked hard behind the scenes. Everyone at TRD is confident this next step will help Isabella continue her growth and allow her to showcase her talent on a consistent basis in 2025," Trent said.

The female driver's first race of the season was on 15th February at Daytona, where she secured a 21st place finish, competing in her no. 55, Mobil 1 Toyota. She completed 48 laps in the race.

Throwback to when Isabella Robusto made history

On August 18, 2024, Isabella Robusto made ARCA history at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. She and Taylor Reimer became the first two female drivers to finish in the top five in the same ARCA Menards Series race. Robusto secured second place, while Reimer finished third.

“Hey guys, end of the race, P2. Wish we could’ve gotten up front one more spot. But overall, good day. Learned a lot, so looking forward to the next one at Kansas.” Robusto told ARCA Racing (via Frontstrech).

Her achievement was even more remarkable because she wasn’t originally scheduled to race. Brent Crews was set to drive the No. 20 Venturini Motorsports Toyota, but due to a schedule conflict, Isabella Robusto stepped in. Starting near the back of the 20-car field, she worked her way to the front and finished second.

The race ended in overtime, with both Robusto and Reimer passing Lavar Scott to secure their historic finishes. It was also a strong day for Venturini Motorsports, as all five of their drivers placed in the top 10.

