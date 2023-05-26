Who is Kaitlyn Vincie? All you need to know about NASCAR crew chief Blake Harris’ wife 

Kaitlyn Vincie is married to HMS's crew chief Blake Harris. Harris and his wife Kaitlyn live in Denver, North Carolina, with their two children, Kadence and Dawson.

When Harris is not racing, he likes to spend time with his family and travel to his mountain home, hike, and work on his shock company.

Kaitlyn Vincie's life before NASCAR

Vincie was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She graduated with honors from Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia, in 2010 with a degree in communications.

She also interned with the university's athletics department. She had a similar position at WTKR (Hampton Roads, Va.) and at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the USAR Pro Cup Series.

Kaitlyn Vincie NASCAR History

Kaitlyn Vincie co-hosts NASCAR RACE HUB, FS1's daily NASCAR news and information program, as well as NASCAR RACEDAY, the network's NASCAR CUP SERIES studio prerace show, both of which she began in 2020.

She also hosts FS1's NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES prerace show, NASCAR RACEDAY-NCWTS, which she started in 2019.

From 2015 through 2018, Vincie worked on pit road for Truck Series races. She has previously undertaken Supercross field reporting responsibilities for FOX Sports. Vincie joined the FOX Sports team in 2012 as a social media correspondent for TRACKSIDE, SPEED's distinctive at-track show.

She immediately expanded her responsibilities by reporting for NASCAR RACE HUB and providing news and feature interviews from several NASCAR race shops. She joined FS1 in 2014 as a feature reporter for NASCAR RACE HUB and a pit reporter for certain NASCAR K&N PRO SERIES EAST events.

Late in the 2014 season, Vincie worked as a garage reporter for NASCAR RACEDAY and NASCAR LIVE, and she submitted feature stories for the network's Truck Series coverage. She also co-hosted "The Mock Run," a look at the latest in NASCAR given with a comedic spin on FOXSports.com.

Kaitlyn Vincie's Family

Vincie grew up in Warrenton, Virginia, and now lives in North Carolina with her husband, Blake Harris, and their daughter, Kadence who was born August 2017. Vincie spends her leisure time with her family, hiking, and reading thriller books.

Kaitlyn Vincie's Debut Novel Is Filled With Journalistic Experience

Kaitlyn Vincie, FOX Sports host, has reached a professional milestone after five years of hard work. "Save the Queen City," her debut novel, offers a new perspective on the life of a reporter.

Vincie's debut novel is now available at Amazon. The story follows two key characters. One is a detective in Charlotte, North Carolina, who is looking into a serial murderer who preys on women. The other is a reporter who is determined to assist solve this case while navigating the fast-paced world of television news.

Vincie does not go after serial killers; instead, she concentrates on relaying stories from the NASCAR world. She can, however, utilize her own experience as a reporter to help ordinary people actually grasp the ins and outs of working in TV news, even down to the position of the cameras.

