Who is Kyle Larson’s wife, Katelyn Sweet? Everything you need to know about the NASCAR star’s companion

Kyle Larson is one of the most talented NASCAR Cup Series and Dirt racing drivers. In the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, Larson was a full-time driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and won the title race at Phoenix Raceway.

Kyle Larson is often seen being supported by his family trackside and occasionally joining him in the victory lane for team celebrations. In this feature, we will get to know about Larson's wife, Katelyn Sweet.

Who is Kyle Larson married to?

Following the announcement of their engagement in December 2017, Katelyn Sweet and Kyle Larson got hitched in September 2018. But long before that, the couple made a commitment to one another.

How many children do Larson and Sweet have?

The couple are blessed with three beautiful children. Their children are Cooper Donald, who was born on New Year's Eve 2022, Audrey Layne, who is four years old, and Owen Miyata, who is eight.

What does Katelyn Sweet do?

As far as the profession of Sweet goes, she is a full-time beauty and skincare specialist. She has been running her business for a very long time and not much information is available about it.

Katelyn Sweet's early life and biography

She was born on July 28, 1991, in Grace Valley, California, USA, to Don and Jennifer Sweet. She has an older brother named Brad Sweet, who is also a racing driver.

Kyle Larson opens up about life as a racing driver

Larson has clarified how there was a misunderstanding about most drivers' lifestyles. He furthered his point by using his own preference for taking commercial flights over private ones as an example.

In a recent video posted by Hendrick Motorsport, Life of a Driver, Larson clarifies this misconception.

"Don’t get me wrong, we’re very fortunate. The misconception is that we live a much more lavish lifestyle than we actually do. Race fans will see me flying through a commercial airport and sitting in row 17 E, back with my family. So I think it surprises people when they do see a driver out in the wild," Larson said.