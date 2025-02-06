Who leads the Daytona 500 wins among NASCAR manufacturers? All you need to know

The Daytona 500 is NASCAR’s most famous race, held every February at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. Chevrolet is the most successful of the three manufacturers in the event’s history.

The "Great American Race" was first run in 1959 after NASCAR’s founder, Bill France Sr., wanted to move races from the beaches to a proper track. It has been the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series season since 1982. The race is 200 laps long and covers a total of 500 miles at the 2.5-mile tri-oval racing track.

Chevrolet has been the most dominant manufacturer in the history of the "Great American Race". Chevrolet has won the most Daytona 500 races, with 26 victories since 1960. Chevy led the previous two wins at the prestigious Daytona 500 event in the form of William Byron driving for Hendrick Motorsports in 2024 and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for JTG Daugherty Racing in 2023. The manufacturer’s first win came in 1960 with Junior Johnson driving the No. 27 Chevrolet Impala. Chevy won 15 out of 20 races in the 1990s and 2010s and also registered consecutive wins between 2003 and 2007.

Bob Welborn won the first every NASCAR Cup Series race to qualify for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, driving a No. 49 Chevrolet.

Ford comes second with 17 wins, with the most recent win in 2022 by Team Penske's Austin Cindric. Meanwhile, Toyota, which only entered the sport in the late 2000s, registered three wins in 2016, 2019 and 2020.

Which drivers have multiple Daytona 500 wins?

Lee Petty won the inaugural Daytona 500 in 1959. While only four drivers have won two years in a row, twelve have won the race two or more times.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Richard Petty is the winningest driver in Daytona 500 history with seven victories. He competed in the series for 35 years and his record wins came in 1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979, and 1981.

Cale Yarborough, who was the first driver in NASCAR to win three consecutive championships, collected four wins in over 30 years in the Cup Series. Four drivers, Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett, Jeff Gordon, and Denny Hamlin, each have three wins. Hamlin, the only active driver in the series, won the races in 2016, 2019 and 2020. He made his debut in 2005 and currently competes in Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 11 Toyota Camry. Bill Elliott, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth, Sterling Marlin, and Michael Waltrip have won twice.

The 67th Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16 with qualifying on February 12 and the Duel races the following day at 7 PM ET. William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports will be looking to win it for the second consecutive time and add one more to Chevy's tally.

