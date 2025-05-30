Who was Leah Pruett married to before Tony Stewart? All you need to know about her ex-husbands

Tony Stewart and his wife, Leah Pruett, have been married since 2021. Pruett and Stewart welcomed their child in November 2024, a son they named Dominic. But before Stewart, the NHRA Top Fuel drag racer, Leah Pruett had been married twice. Pruett's first husband was Todd LeDuc, and her second husband was Gary Pritchett.

NHRA: Leah Pruett at the Route 66 Nationals - Source: Imagn

Pruett's first husband, Todd LeDuc, is a professional off-road racer and Monster Jam truck driver. The details around the couple's relationship remain largely unknown, but it is believed that their marriage did not last long. The couple did not have any children together, and the timeline around their marriage is private.

The two-time NHRA champion's second marriage was with a crew member and clutch specialist, Gary Pritchett. Pritchett worked with the NHRA driver, Steve Torrence. Pruett and Pritchett met in 2011, likely through the drag racing circuit. The duo got married in 2013 and were considered a power couple in the motorsports fraternity. However, news of troubles between the couple emerged in mid-2019, and the NHRA racer filed for divorce in July 2019, bringing their six-year marriage to an end. Pruett and Pritchett did not have any children together, similar to her last marriage.

Leah Pruett and Tony Stewart at the Route 66 Nationals - Source: Imagn

Pruett announced in December 2023 that she would be stepping away from racing to focus on her family with Tony Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hall of Famer.

Leah Pruett's NHRA comeback is not happening anytime soon, shares the two-time NHRA champion

The new mom, Leah Pruett, recently shared that she has no plans for re-entry to Top Fuel Racing right now, but will be back to racing at some point in the future. She expressed that her coming back would ultimately mean her husband, Tony Stewart, stepping out of the seat, which won't please her.

"We had a conversation at the end of last year about me getting back in the car, and I just had to be very truthful that I did not think that I could do a job for Dodge, for our fans, and be engaging with the team. And even though there's not a strategy for it, my heart says that I'll be back in a race car. I don't know which one it will be or what category, what class, or what year, but it will be there. I've kept very busy so that I don't lose involvement. And really, it's about kicking Tony out of the seat. I think I'd have a harder time dealing with that." Pruett said via Autoweek

Stewart also shared that whenever her wife's ready to be back, he would step out of the car immediately. He stated that the commencement of the program took place for Pruett and Matt Hagan.

Fans eagerly wait for Leah Pruett's comeback to NHRA racing. They hope to see the two-time champion back to racing and delivering strong results.

