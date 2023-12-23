Who is Lindsay Brewer? All about the INDY NXT driver 

Lindsay Brewer has made history by becoming the first American female since Leilani Munter in 2007 to join INDY NXT.

Brewer is set to join Juncos Hollinger Racing in IndyCar's official feeder series in 2024 where she will pilot the team’s #76 Dallara. As the anticipation builds for her debut in the IndyCar Series, let's delve into the 26-year-old's background.

Born on April 17, 1997, in Arvada, Colorado, Brewer was introduced to the world of karting at the young age of 11. The Colorado native continued to compete in various karting events till 2014.

Lindsay Brewer stepped away from racing for four years in order to pursue her education. It wasn't before 2019 that the soon-to-be INDY NXT driver made her return to racing action.

Eventually, Brewer decided to join the Indypro 2000 series in 2022 with Exclusive Autosports. She concluded her rookie season in 15th position and opted to continue in the same dynamics for the 2023 season, participating in a total of 18 races.

Beyond her exploits on the racing circuit, Brewer wears another hat — she is a model, represented by her general manager, Chris Young.

Lindsay Brewer reacts to joining INDY NXT

Reacting to the groundbreaking news of her induction into INDY NXT, Brewer expressed her elation and gratitude. She said (via Motorsport.com):

"Driving at the top level of open-wheel racing in the US has been a dream of mine ever since I was a young girl. To be able to take this step up and drive Indy NXT is not only exciting for me, but also a dream come true."

Acknowledging the pivotal role of Juncos Hollinger Racing and Team Principal Ricardo Juncos, Lindsay Brewer said:

“I’m incredibly thankful to Juncos Hollinger Racing and Team Principal Ricardo Juncos for allowing me to show what I can do, and for everyone that has supported me on this journey including my previous teams, my advisor Pieter Rossi, my manager Chris Young, and my sponsors C4 Smart Energy and Gtechniq."

She added:

"To be representing America and women in a full season at this level of motorsport is something I can be proud of, and is motivation for me to work as hard as I possibly can on and off the track. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish.”