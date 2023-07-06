Who is Martin Truex Jr's brother and is he also a NASCAR driver?

The Truex family name that is well known is NASCAR. Martin Truex Jr. is a well-known professional American NASCAR driver. The 43-year-old won the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017 and is in his sixth season at the wheel of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

The New Jersey native won his first race with the team in 2019 at Richmond Raceway, and his most recent victory came in June 2023 at Sonoma Raceway. His victory in the "Monster Mile" in 2023 ended a 54-race winless drought.

But he is not the only Truex in NASCAR. Matthew Ryan Truex is a professional American stock car racing driver who races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on a part-time basis for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 19 Toyota Supra.

Early Life

Ryan Truex, a native of Mayetta, New Jersey, made his East Series debut in the No. 8 car for Dale Earnhardt, Inc. in 2008 at Stafford Motor Speedway. As a 17-year-old high school student, Truex won the NASCAR Camping World East Series Championship in 2009.

He concluded the 11-race season with eight Top 5 finishes. He won at Watkins Glen, Thompson, and Lime Rock Park. In 2010, he won his second straight Camping World East Series championship in a Toyota owned by Michael Waltrip.

NASCAR Achievements

Ryan Truex pilots the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on a part-time basis. In April 2023, he won his first professional race at Dover Motor Speedway. In 2021, Ryan drove part-time as a Craftsman Truck Series for Niece Motorsports. Truex has raced in all three NASCAR national series, including 26 Cup Series starts.

