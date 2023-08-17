Who is Michael McDowell’s wife, Jami McDowell? Everything you need to know about the NASCAR driver’s spouse

Michael McDowell took his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the 2023 season in Indianapolis on Sunday. He was seen celebrating with his family on track.

Let's explore more into who Michael's wife is.

Who is Michael McDowell's wife?

Jami McDowell is Michael McDowell's wife. They married in 2004. According to an interview with Beliefnet, the couple met when they were 15 years old. There is very little information about Mrs McDowell. She has a Twitter account that has not been used since 2020.

How many children does Jami McDowell have?

It was widely known that the couple was very vocal about adoption. Michael and Jami McDowell are the parents of five children. Their family consists of Trace, Emma, Rylie, Lucas and their fifth child who was born on 22nd February 2023 Isabella Grace. Lucas was adopted from China when he was only three years old.

The couple likes to keep their life private and doesn't share a lot of family pictures on the internet.

Michael McDowell secures playoff spot after Indianapolis win

McDowell started the race in fourth place and went on to lead 54 of the 82 laps. He beat Chase Elliott by less than a second at the finish line. He also achieved success in Stage 1.

NASCAR Indianapolis Auto Racing

He entered the race in an essential struggle for the 13th slot in the playoffs, thus needing the victory. McDowell, who missed the playoffs the previous season, held off Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman to take his win in Indianapolis.

With a victory on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, McDowell assured himself a spot in the NASCAR playoffs. This is his second career win. His first career win was in Daytona in 2021.