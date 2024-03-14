Who has the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Four races into the 2024 NASCAR season, the racing scene now heads to the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway. While the Xfinity Series takes a break in the upcoming racing weekend in Bristol, both the Truck and Cup Series will feature their races on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Ahead of the Food City 500 race at the 0.533-mile oval short track, let us take a look at the most successful drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The driver with the most number of wins at the iconic race track is the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip. The 77-year-old racing icon ruled the track, having won 12 Cup races at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Next up on the list are three of the all-time great NASCAR drivers with nine wins each. "The Intimidator" Dale Earnhardt, Russell William "Rusty" Wallace, and the late great Cale Yarborough. Bristol holds special significance for Earnhardt as the seven-time Cup Champion won his first-ever Winston Cup Series championship at the track.

The active NASCAR driver with the most number of victories at Bristol Motor Speedway is "Rowdy" Kyle Busch. The Richard Childress Racing driver has won eight times at the track in his career and could very well be positioned to add another win to his name on Sunday.

Kyle's older brother and former Cup Series champion Kurt Busch ranks next on the list with six wins to his name in Bristol. Jeff Gordon and David Pearson secured five wins each at the track.

What is the entry list for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 race at Bristol Motor Speedway?

The 266.5-mile race will feature a total of 36 drivers. There will be two changes in the line-up from the previous weekend in Phoenix, with both Kaz Grala and AJ Allmendinger coming in.

Below is the entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain

#2 - Austin Cindric

#3 - Austin Dillon

#4 - Josh Berry

#5 - Kyle Larson

#6 - Brad Keselowski

#7 - Corey LaJoie

#8 - Kyle Busch

#9 - Chase Elliott

#10 - Noah Gragson

#11 - Denny Hamlin

#12 - Ryan Blaney

#14 - Chase Briscoe

#15 - Kaz Grala

#16 - AJ Allmendinger

#17 - Chris Buescher

#19 - Martin Truex, Jr.

#20 - Christopher Bell

#21 - Harrison Burton

#22 - Joey Logano

#23 - Bubba Wallace

#24 - William Byron

#31 - Daniel Hemric

#34 - Michael McDowell

#38 - Todd Gilliland

#41 - Ryan Preece

#42 - John Hunter Nemechek

#43 - Erik Jones

#45 - Tyler Reddick

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

#48 - Alex Bowman

#51 - Justin Haley

#54 - Ty Gibbs

#71 - Zane Smith

#77 - Carson Hocevar

#99 - Daniel Suarez

Christopher Bell, winner of the Phoenix race, enters the Food City 500 as the defending champion. The Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota driver won the dirt race at the same venue last season.