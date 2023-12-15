Who is NASCAR driver Layne Riggs? Exploring all about the Truck series driver

Front Row Motorsports announced on Thursday the signing of racing talent Layne Riggs to drive their No. 38 Ford F-150 in the Truck Series. But what is the background of the 21-year-old? Follow along as we explore his young career.

Born on June 11, 2002, in Bahama, North Carolina, Riggs is a second-generation NASCAR driver and the son of former Cup Series driver Scott Riggs. With motorsports running in his blood, Layne was introduced to the world of driving at the young age of 10.

The North Carolina native made his CARS Late Model Stock Tour in 2016, driving for his family team, Riggs Racing. He continued racing in the same competition until 2022. The latter was a big year for Layne Riggs as it saw him make his NASCAR debut in the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

With 16 wins and 29 top-5 finishes, Riggs clinched the 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. At 20 years of age, he also became the youngest driver to achieve the feat.

2022 was also the year that saw Riggs make his Truck Series debut with Halmar Friesen Racing. He competed in races in Lucas Oil, Richmond, and Phoenix.

Riggs continued to make sporadic appearances in the Truck Series in 2023, driving for various teams, including Spire Motorsports and Tricon Garage. The upward trajectory of his career reached new heights as Layne Riggs made his debut in the Xfinity Series in the same season. He ran three races for Kaulig Racing in Texas, Las Vegas, and Martinsville.

Layne Riggs reacts to signing a full-time contract with Front Row Motorsports

As the news of the 21-year-old signing a full-time contract with Front Row Motorsports broke, Riggs expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm. He said (via NASCAR.com):

"I’m really thankful for this opportunity to compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with one of the best teams in the sport."

The young driver recognized the signing as the next crucial step in his racing career, acknowledging the significance of the opportunity that awaits him. He said:

"I’ve dedicated my life for an opportunity like this, and I’m incredibly appreciative of Bob (Jenkins) and everyone at Front Row for providing me the opportunity to take my next step in my racing career."

It remains to be seen what comes next in the career of the second-generation driver.