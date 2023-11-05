Who is NASCAR Xfinity Champion Cole Custer’s wife? Exploring all about Kari Custer

Cole Custer won the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in a stunning fashion. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver held off a challenge from title rival Justin Allgaier to win his maiden Xfinity Series Championship. Naturally, there will be a lot of focus on the popular driver's personal life. Let's explore more about his wife, Kari Custer.

Kari Witt Custer is an entrepreneur who hails from Lincoln, Nebraska. She owns a boutique in Charlotte named MINE. Additionally, she also has a skincare brand called Arbonne.

She is one of Cole’s biggest and most passionate supporters. The pair met through a common friend in 2019. Kari has been regularly spotted in the SHR paddock supporting her husband on multiple occasions.

The lovebirds tied the knot earlier this year on 10th January at Byron’s South End, Charlotte.

Cole Custer shared the wedding image of the couple on Instagram and captioned it,

"Married the girl of my dreams last weekend. An amazing night and I can’t thank everyone enough for making it so special”

Cole is the son of John and Cindy Custer. John Custer is the president of his racing team Stewart-Hass Racing and the COO of the Formula 1 team Haas F1.

Cole Custer reacts after winning the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series title

It was all smiles for Cole Custer after clinching the championship at Phoenix in an incredible manner. At one point, the SHR driver felt the title was slipping from his hands after the final overtime restart.

The 25-year-old told the press after his win,

“I thought it was over. I mean, went from first to third, and I was able to shift the car all night. And Doug Yates horsepower worked out, pulled me off the corner.”

He also added,

“I can’t believe we won that thing after going back to third on that restart. I can’t say enough about these guys. We started the year off and it was a struggle and we had to kind of dig deep with each other, really talk about how to get better and to see how much this group has grown through the year.”

It was Custer’s third win of the season after Portland and Chicago. Sheldon Creed finished runner-up at Phoenix with Justin Allgaier finishing third.

The top-5 was rounded off with Cole’s teammates Riley Herbst and Sam Mayer in the fifth position.