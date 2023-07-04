Who owns the 91 car in NASCAR? Team name and drivers explored

Trackhouse Racing Team, founded by Justin Marks and co-owned by Pitbull, is competing in the NASCAR Cup Series for the third time in 2023. They have two cars on the track, with Daniel Suarez driving the No. 99 and Ross Chastain driving the No. 1.

After failing to acquire the Leavine Family Racing team, which was later sold to Spire Motorsports, Marks founded the Trackhouse Cup Series team in 2020.

Marks hoped to assemble a team that would benefit minorities and underserved youngsters by pushing an experimental STEM education program that would tour public schools across the country.

In 2021, Marks signed Mexican driver Daniel Suárez as TrackHouse's first driver. When Trackhouse Racing bought Chip Ganassi Racing's NASCAR business in June 2021, Chastain became the team's second driver.

Recently, the team welcomed their third driver, Shane van Gisbergen, on a part-time contract, who went ahead and won his debut race in Chicago driving car No. 91.

The recent win by Van Gisbergen is the fifth for the team since they started racing in NASCAR in 2021.

Van Gisbergen joined track house racing through their Project91 mission to give international drivers a chance at NASCAR. Another driver to race in NASCAR through Project91 was Formula One champion Kimi Räikkönen.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race result

The first-ever NASCAR street race in Chicago provided plenty of excitement, obstacles, and thrills, as history was created in more ways than one. Lightning and severe rain caused significant problems on the track, and there were multiple wrecks, but this did not stop the entertainment.

Shane van Gisbergen of TrackHouse Racing won an extremely anticipated race on Sunday despite many delays caused by severe weather, finishing off an outstanding rookie effort. He will be taking his huge prize money of $7,565,807 along with 40 points for winning a race.

Around 47 laps in, NASCAR advised all teams that the race would be reduced from 100 to 75 laps.

Christopher Bell was leading at the time, with Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs close behind in second and third place, respectively. Haley finished second, followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Kyle Busch, in that order.

