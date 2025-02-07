Who is performing at 2025 Daytona 500? All you need to know

The 2025 Daytona 500 is just around the corner, as the hype regarding the most iconic NASCAR race is already on the next level. As the anticipation is already top-notch, so is the preparation to launch the event with a grand performance. As per reports, renowned American rapper and singer Pitbull will kick off this year's Daytona 500 at Daytona Beach, Florida.

Following the conclusion of the season-opener Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray that took place at the Bowman Gray Stadium last Sunday, all eyes are at the Daytona International Speedway for the 67th edition of the iconic race. It is one of the most awaited races and the organizers decided to live up to it with Pitbull.

According to a recent report by DaytonaBeach.com, Armando Christian Pérez, popularly known as Pitbull, will perform in the 2025 Daytona 500 pre-race show at the Daytona International Speedway. Pitbull, known as Mr. 305 or Mr. Worldwide, is a Grammy winner. The 44-year-old has also earned numerous other accolades including at the Billboard Awards, Alma Awards, Latin American Music Awards, International Dance Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and People's Choice Awards.

Trending

Pitbull is also the co-owner of the NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing. The American rapper co-owns the outfit alongside Justin Marks and Avenue Sports Fund. It fields entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, IMSA SportsCar Championship, and MotoGP.

Everything you need to know about the race before the 2025 Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 is the direct successor of Daytona Beach Road Course races that used to take place in the 1950s. The aforementioned race featured a 200-mile race until 1958. In 1959, NASCAR founded the 500-mile race at the Daytona International Speedway, and from 1961 it was called the Daytona 500.

A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2024, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The race takes place annually at the Daytona International Speedway around mid to late February in a 2.5-mile track around Daytona Beach, Florida. The inaugural race at the track has taken place since 1959, and since then it has been the season opener in terms of championship points every year.

Richard Petty is the driver with the most wins (7) at Daytona, and his father, Lee Petty, is the winner of the inaugural Daytona 500, who won it in 1959. William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports is the defending champion of the iconic race after he triumphed in 2025.

The 2025 Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Even though Bowman Gray Stadium hosted the season-opener last weekend, the 2025 Daytona 500 will be the first point distributor race in the 36-race season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback