Who is Ryan Ellis? NASCAR driver’s profile explored

Ryan Ellis is a NASCAR driver who drives part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He pilots the Chevrolet Camaro for Alpha Prime Racing. He has also taken part in the Cup and Craftsman Truck Series.

Ellis was born on November 29, 1989, in California to Jane Ellis and Jim Ellis. He is currently married to his wife, Allison Ellis, who is a philanthropist.

Ellis set the NASCAR Late Model Stock Car (LMSC) Rookie speed at Manassas' legendary Old Dominion Speedway. He raced occasionally in NASCAR's top Weekly Racing Series category that spring in both Virginia and North Carolina.

In addition to winning the NASA Mid Atlantic Legends Road Racing Championship in 2006, Ryan Ellis also won the NASA Hyperfest/Summit Point competition.

Ellis was chosen by Volkswagen of America in February 2009 after an extensive search across the country. He was one of just 15 rookie drivers from North America invited to compete in their 2009 Jetta TDI Cup series.

Ellis switched to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for 2014, competing in a portion of the season in the No. 28 car prepared by FDNY Racing. He competed in the Truck Series and the Xfinity Series in 2014 and 2015 for a selection of teams.

In the Quicken Loans Race for Heroes 500, Ryan Ellis made his Sprint Cup Series debut while operating the No. 33 for Circle Sport. He started 42nd and placed 40th in the rain-shortened race, eight laps down of Dale Earnhardt Jr.

With sponsorship from ScienceLogic, Ellis started competing in several races for BK Racing in 2016, commencing at Richmond in April, driving the No. 93 car in the Cup Series.

After totally not driving in 2020, the American driver returned to BJMM in the No. 99 Xfinity car for a seven-race program in 2021. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022, he joined Alpha Prime Racing for a portion of the season. Ellis finished in a career-best 13th position in his debut race with Alpha Prime at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

On September 15, it was revealed that Ellis will rejoin Alpha Prime Racing for the 2023 season on a more extensive schedule while still working part-time.

Ryan Ellis secures new sponsor with Alpha Prime Racing

Ryan Ellis recently secured a new sponsor with his team, Alpha Prime Racing, for whom he will be driving multiple races throughout the 2023 season.

American Auto Guardian, a pioneer in the development, marketing, and administration of vehicle repair contracts and other car protection programs, will collaborate with Ryan Ellis in three NASCAR Xfinity Series races this year.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 - Qualifying

The red and white logo of AAGI will cover the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series return to Daytona International Speedway for the Wawa 250 on August 25 to round up the three-race alliance. First was in Chicago Street Course and followed by Road America.