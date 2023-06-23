Who was Sam Bass? NASCAR artist’s death explored

Sam Bass, the artist responsible for many memorable NASCAR paint schemes and race programs, died aged 57 on February 16, 2019. His family confirmed the news in a statement on his official Twitter account.

Bass, who created Jeff Gordon's eye-catching "Rainbow Warriors" paint scheme, had been seeking a replacement kidney for some years. That was due to a sepsis infection that began in a blister on his left foot in 2005 and resulted in a below-the-knee amputation in 2008. Bass also had Type 1 diabetes, which was diagnosed when he was 29 years old.

Upon his death, NASCAR said in a statement:

“Though he may have never turned a lap or a wrench, few captured the essence of our sport through his work more than Sam Bass. He was a consistent presence in the NASCAR garage, and his ever-present smile and endearing personality welcomed all. Though we have lost a member of the NASCAR family, his legend will continue in his art – all of which illustrated the greatness of our sport and the talent of a true friend.”

Bass, who was born in Virginia, first became fascinated with racing at Richmond's Southside Speedway. He was commissioned in 1984 to create the race program cover art scheme for the 1985 Coca-Cola 600. He has desinged every cover for Charlotte Motor Speedway since then.

Bobby Allison's Miller High Life automobile was Bass's debut design in 1988. His car later won the Daytona 500. He went on to create the first Cup graphics for Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart, and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

In 1985, Bass created the first race schedule for Charlotte Motor Speedway's World 600. Through 2018, he created plans for it and other NASCAR Speedway Motorsports, Inc. tracks.

NASCAR Nashville Superspeedway Friday Schedule

The Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck series will head to Nashville Superspeedway this Friday. Each team in the Cup and Xfinity series will have 50 minutes of practice on the 1.33-mile asphalt track. Friday night, truck teams will practice, qualify, and race.

Where to watch

The Cup and Xfinity Series will air on NBC Sports this weekend. On Friday, both the Cup and Xfinity practice sessions will broadcast on USA Network.

NASCAR Friday, June 23, Timings ( All time is E.T)

Garage open

11 a.m. | Craftsman Truck Series

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. | Xfinity Series

3:30 – 10 p.m. | Cup Series

Track activity

4 – 4:30 p.m. | Truck practice (FS1)

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. | Truck qualifying (FS1)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. | Xfinity practice (USA)

6:30 – 7:20 p.m. | Cup practice (USA)

8 p.m. | Truck race

