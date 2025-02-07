Who stitches the tailored suits for NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees? All you need to know

This weekend, the 15th class of NASCAR Hall of Fame will be celebrated in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will honor three former drivers, Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd, Ralph Moody, and Dr Dean Sicking. They, alongside all hall-of-famers, will receive a blue tailored suit. But, who stitched it? Who designed it? Here is all you need to know about it.

Designed by Scott Morgan of Taylor Richards & Conger in Charlotte, NC, they're made from mohair (a luxury fabric like silk, cashmere, or alpaca) imported from Scotland and finally handmade in Chicago by Oxxford Clothes. This has been the process for each and every one of the NASCAR HOF suits since 2010.

"Oxxford is one of the only handmade garments in the world... that's over a thousand stitches that are sewn by hand. The pattern of the jacket is (also) cut by hand. It takes 29 hours to produce one coat, and the entire process about 6 days to a week," Scott Morgan says in the HOF official video.

Oxxford Clothes was founded in the decade of 1910 and was located originally in Chicago's West Loop on Van Buren St. Nowadays, they produce a limited number of 8,000 suits a year, hence the exclusivity. They are one of the very few producers of completely handmade suits in the US.

The distinctive color blue was decided after much deliberation and communicated to Oxxford and then, in turn, to Holland & Sherry in Scotland for the procurement of the fabric. Neither the suit per se nor the specific blue fabric are available to the general public.

In addition to the blue suit, Hall of Fame inductees are also given a 10K gold ring, which is made of 23 diamonds, totalling .303 carats, that weighs approximately 30 grams, manufactured by Jostens.

This year's NASCAR HOF inductees

For the 2025 class, NASCAR will decorate Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd, and Ralph Moody for their performance on the tracks during their illustrious careers; but also Dr. Dean Sicking for his contributions to the sport, more specifically, the SAFER (Steel and Foam Energy Reduction) barrier.

Commonly known as the "soft wall", this incredible piece of technology reduces the severity of the impacts thanks to its energy-absorbing foam cartridges. Initially implemented only in Indianapolis Speedway in 2002, nowadays it's featured in almost all NASCAR tracks. It was designed by Dr. Sicking and his team of engineers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in collaboration with NASCAR and the Indy Racing League.

"The overall wall system is designed to attenuate some of the kinetic energy coming in from the impacting vehicle and mitigate the severity of the crash had it contacted a concrete wall... The impact is less severe when it contacts our energy-absorbing wall." said Ron Faller, research assistant to Dr. Sicking.

