Who is the most successful driver in NASCAR history?

NASCAR has witnessed more than 200 winners in its 75-year-long history. While some drivers witnessed a single-win triumph in their careers, others were able to collect multiple wins and championships.

The list of drivers with multiple wins comprises some big names. However, some on that list exceeded all expectations and have gathered more wins than anyone else. With a whopping 200 Cup Series wins, Richard Petty is the driver with the most wins in the NASCAR Cup Series. The American set a record that is incredibly difficult for anyone to surpass.

The 87-year-old began his NASCAR career in the late 1950s, quickly demonstrating his impressive racing skills. He went on to win the Cup Series championship an impressive seven times, tying Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt for the most all-time titles.

Trending

Meanwhile, Jeff Gordon, with 93 race wins in his career, holds the third position on the list, behind David Pearson, who is second with 105 wins.

What other NASCAR records does Richard Petty hold?

Richard Petty paved the way for dominance in the sport. As previously mentioned, he holds the record for the most wins and is tied with two other drivers for the most Cup Series championships (seven).

Besides that, Petty holds the record for most pole positions (123), most wins in a single season (27), most wins at the Daytona 500 (seven), and most consecutive wins (10).

He also holds the record for most race starts in the Cup Series at a whopping 1,185. His career spanned over three decades, and he gathered 712 top-ten finishes in the Cup Series alone. He is one of the most celebrated drivers in the sport, having accomplished feats that are next to impossible for others to achieve.

Despite being tied with Johnson and Earnhardt Sr. for Cup Series championships, Petty's record-breaking number of wins seems unattainable for current drivers. David Pearson is the closest, but Petty still holds a significant lead of 95 wins over him.

Kyle Busch is the only active driver in the top-10 list of most winning drivers in NASCAR history. He currently sits in ninth place with 63 race wins, significantly less than Petty's 200.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback