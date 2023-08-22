Who is William Byron’s girlfriend Erin Blaney? 5 things you need to know about the NASCAR driver’s partner

William Byron has been making waves with his breakout 2023 season, clinching an impressive five wins and securing the third spot in the competitive Cup Series standings at the time of writing.

But there's more to his success story than just victories on the track. It turns out that Byron's winning streak extends beyond the racecourse, as he's been in a happy relationship with none other than Erin Blaney, sister of Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney, for nearly four years.

Here are five things you need to know about the woman behind the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

#1 Erin Blaney's deep-rooted connection to racing: From William Byron to grandfather

Erin Blaney shares a special bond with the NASCAR world not just as William Byron's girlfriend, but also as the sister of the well-known NASCAR Cup Series competitor, Ryan Blaney. However, who does she cheer for during a Cup Series race, still remains a secret. At the same time, she is the daughter of semi-active NASCAR driver Dave Blaney and the granddaughter of dirt legend Lou Blaney.

#2 Academic achievement and versatility

Erin Blaney graduated from the University of Alabama in 2019, with a bachelor's degree in human environmental sciences. Her areas of study were diverse, spanning public health education and promotion, along with advertising.

#3 The Executive Director of Ryan Blaney Family Foundation

Demonstrating her commitment to making a difference, Erin has been the Executive Director of the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation since around 2019. This foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding for brain health causes, with a specific focus on Alzheimer's and concussions.

#4 A passion for design and esthetic

Beyond her philanthropic endeavors, Erin Blaney also boasts a creative side. Her Instagram page offers a glimpse into her work with Kathryn Lilly Interiors, an interior design service based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

#5 A heartfelt revelation

The love story between William Byron and Erin Blaney had a unique beginning. As revealed by Ryan Blaney in an interview, he discovered his sister's romance with the No. 24 Chevrolet driver through a surprising source at the Martinsville Speedway.

Just hours before a tense race, while on his way to a drivers meeting, a friend shared the major family news with Ryan, adding an unexpected twist to an already intense day.

William Byron secured a memorable win at the Watkins Glen International circuit on Sunday, marking his fifth victory of the season. As the regular season comes to its end, the 25-year-old is in red-hot form and the firm favorite heading into the playoffs.