Who won the NASCAR race today in Mexico City? Full results from 2025 Viva México 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 16, 2025 02:38 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Mexico City Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Viva México 250 (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Viva México 250 is finally done and dusted. The 16th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 3 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 14 minutes, and four seconds at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

This year’s Viva México 250, which had 37 entries, saw 14 lead changes among eight different drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Shane van Gisbergen, driving the #88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in the inaugural Viva México 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Three-time Australian Supercars champion van Gisbergen dominated the race from the pole and led a race-high 60 laps to secure his first-ever berth in the NASCAR Cup playoffs. He emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead with 32 laps to go and then stayed in front to cross the finish line in P1.

SVG crossed the finish line by a huge margin of 16.567 seconds over Christopher Bell to take the checkered flag in Sunday’s Viva México 250. It was the largest victory margin in the series since Texas in November 2009. The win marked the second of his career.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell finished runner-up, followed by Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and Michael McDowell in the top-five. John Hunter Nemechek, Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer, William Byron, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

Joey Logano, the defending series champion, finished 21st in the 37-driver field.

2025 Viva México 250 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Viva México 250 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez:

  1. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  2. #20 - Christopher Bell
  3. #9 - Chase Elliott
  4. #48 - Alex Bowman
  5. #71 - Michael McDowell
  6. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  7. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  8. #41 - Cole Custer
  9. #24 - William Byron
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher
  11. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  12. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  15. #60 - Ryan Preece
  16. #1 - Ross Chastain
  17. #43 - Erik Jones
  18. #2 - Austin Cindric
  19. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  20. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #11 - Ryan Truex (i)
  24. #7 - Justin Haley
  25. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  26. #21 - Josh Berry
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. #3 - Austin Dillon
  29. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  30. #4 - Noah Gragson
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #78 - Katherine Legge
  33. #10 - Ty Dillon
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #38 - Zane Smith
  36. #5 - Kyle Larson
  37. #8 - Kyle Busch

You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Pocono Raceway on June 22 for the 17th race of the season.

Edited by Yash Soni
