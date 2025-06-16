Who won the NASCAR race today in Mexico City? Full results from 2025 Viva México 250

The 2025 Viva México 250 is finally done and dusted. The 16th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 3 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 14 minutes, and four seconds at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

This year’s Viva México 250, which had 37 entries, saw 14 lead changes among eight different drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Shane van Gisbergen, driving the #88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in the inaugural Viva México 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Three-time Australian Supercars champion van Gisbergen dominated the race from the pole and led a race-high 60 laps to secure his first-ever berth in the NASCAR Cup playoffs. He emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead with 32 laps to go and then stayed in front to cross the finish line in P1.

SVG crossed the finish line by a huge margin of 16.567 seconds over Christopher Bell to take the checkered flag in Sunday’s Viva México 250. It was the largest victory margin in the series since Texas in November 2009. The win marked the second of his career.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell finished runner-up, followed by Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and Michael McDowell in the top-five. John Hunter Nemechek, Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer, William Byron, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

Joey Logano, the defending series champion, finished 21st in the 37-driver field.

2025 Viva México 250 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Viva México 250 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez:

#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #20 - Christopher Bell #9 - Chase Elliott #48 - Alex Bowman #71 - Michael McDowell #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #19 - Chase Briscoe #41 - Cole Custer #24 - William Byron #17 - Chris Buescher #54 - Ty Gibbs #23 - Bubba Wallace #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #12 - Ryan Blaney #60 - Ryan Preece #1 - Ross Chastain #43 - Erik Jones #2 - Austin Cindric #99 - Daniel Suárez #45 - Tyler Reddick #22 - Joey Logano #34 - Todd Gilliland #11 - Ryan Truex (i) #7 - Justin Haley #6 - Brad Keselowski #21 - Josh Berry #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #3 - Austin Dillon #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #4 - Noah Gragson #51 - Cody Ware #78 - Katherine Legge #10 - Ty Dillon #77 - Carson Hocevar #38 - Zane Smith #5 - Kyle Larson #8 - Kyle Busch

You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Pocono Raceway on June 22 for the 17th race of the season.

