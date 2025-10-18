Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Talladega? Full results from the 2025 Love’s RV Stop 225

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225 has finally concluded. The 23rd race of the season started at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, October 17, and lasted two hours, zero minutes, and 27 seconds. It took place at Talladega Superspeedway, with 36 entries.The Love’s RV Stop 225 saw 17 lead changes among different drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?Driving the #17 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Giovanni Ruggiero secured his first career NASCAR Truck Series win at Talladega.Ruggiero, who started on pole, emerged victorious when he held off his teammate Corey Heim in a two-lap overtime duel to cross the finish line in P1.The 19-year-old Seekonk, Massachusetts, native led the 37 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.059 seconds ahead of current championship leader Corey Heim to take the checkered flag.Meanwhile, Corey Heim finished runner-up, followed by the defending series champion Ty Majeski, Dawson Sutton, and Layne Riggs in the top five. Tyler Ankrum, Matt Crafton, Corey LaJoie, Rajah Caruth, and Kaden Honeycutt completed the top 10 in the 36-driver field.NASCAR 2025 Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway final resultsHere are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway:#17 - Gio Ruggiero (R)#11 - Corey Heim (P)#98 - Ty Majeski (P)#26 - Dawson Sutton (R)#34 - Layne Riggs (P)#18 - Tyler Ankrum (P)#88 - Matt Crafton#77 - Corey LaJoie#71 - Rajah Caruth (P)#52 - Kaden Honeycutt (P)#16 - Kris Wright (i)#15 - Tanner Gray#7 - J. J. Yeley (i)#81 - Connor Mosack (R)#76 - Spencer Boyd#99 - Ben Rhodes#44 - Andrés Pérez de Lara (R)#02 - Nathan Byrd#42 - Matt Mills#33 - Frankie Muniz (R)#91 - Jack Wood#38 - Chandler Smith#66 - Luke Fenhaus (R)#2 - Josh Reaume#35 - Greg Van Alst#75 - Parker Kligerman#69 - Tyler Tomassi (i)#1 - Bret Holmes#13 - Jake Garcia#22 - Jason White#45 - Bayley Currey#6 - Norm Benning#5 - Toni Breidinger (R)#19 - Daniel Hemric (P)#74 - Caleb Costner#9 - Grant Enfinger (P)Catch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Martinsville Speedway for the sixth playoff race of the season on October 24.