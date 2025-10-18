  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Talladega? Full results from the 2025 Love’s RV Stop 225

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 18, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love
NASCAR Truck Series Love's RV Stop 225 results at Talladega (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225 has finally concluded. The 23rd race of the season started at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, October 17, and lasted two hours, zero minutes, and 27 seconds. It took place at Talladega Superspeedway, with 36 entries.

The Love’s RV Stop 225 saw 17 lead changes among different drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #17 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Giovanni Ruggiero secured his first career NASCAR Truck Series win at Talladega.

Ruggiero, who started on pole, emerged victorious when he held off his teammate Corey Heim in a two-lap overtime duel to cross the finish line in P1.

The 19-year-old Seekonk, Massachusetts, native led the 37 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.059 seconds ahead of current championship leader Corey Heim to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Corey Heim finished runner-up, followed by the defending series champion Ty Majeski, Dawson Sutton, and Layne Riggs in the top five. Tyler Ankrum, Matt Crafton, Corey LaJoie, Rajah Caruth, and Kaden Honeycutt completed the top 10 in the 36-driver field.

NASCAR 2025 Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway final results

Here are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #17 - Gio Ruggiero (R)
  2. #11 - Corey Heim (P)
  3. #98 - Ty Majeski (P)
  4. #26 - Dawson Sutton (R)
  5. #34 - Layne Riggs (P)
  6. #18 - Tyler Ankrum (P)
  7. #88 - Matt Crafton
  8. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  9. #71 - Rajah Caruth (P)
  10. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt (P)
  11. #16 - Kris Wright (i)
  12. #15 - Tanner Gray
  13. #7 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  14. #81 - Connor Mosack (R)
  15. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  16. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  17. #44 - Andrés Pérez de Lara (R)
  18. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  19. #42 - Matt Mills
  20. #33 - Frankie Muniz (R)
  21. #91 - Jack Wood
  22. #38 - Chandler Smith
  23. #66 - Luke Fenhaus (R)
  24. #2 - Josh Reaume
  25. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  26. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  27. #69 - Tyler Tomassi (i)
  28. #1 - Bret Holmes
  29. #13 - Jake Garcia
  30. #22 - Jason White
  31. #45 - Bayley Currey
  32. #6 - Norm Benning
  33. #5 - Toni Breidinger (R)
  34. #19 - Daniel Hemric (P)
  35. #74 - Caleb Costner
  36. #9 - Grant Enfinger (P)

Catch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Martinsville Speedway for the sixth playoff race of the season on October 24.

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today's top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

